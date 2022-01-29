Grayson College baseball swept in season-opening doubleheader

Herald Democrat

The Grayson College baseball team was swept in a season-opening double-header against San Jacinto-North after dropping the second game, 7-1, in five innings at Dub Hayes Field.

Noah Brewer went 2-for-2 with a double and drove in a run while Brandon Howell singled and walked and Ian Collier walked and scored for the Vikings (0-2), who travel to Wharton Junior College on Friday.

Grayson opened the season with a 14-7 loss. Davis Powell homered and drove in four, Howell homered, walked twice and scored twice and Albert Serrano walked three times and scored twice.