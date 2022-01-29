Girls Basketball Roundup — Bells, Whitewright clinch playoff spots

Herald Democrat

LEONARD — Bailee Dorris had 19 points and eight steals as third-place Bells defeated Leonard, 59-37, in District 11-3A action to clinch a playoff spot.

It is the ninth straight postseason appearance for the program.

Riley Rolen finished with 14 points and six assists while Allie Hale added 12 points and four steals for the Lady Panthers (20-11, 8-3), who host fourth-place Whitewright on Tuesday night.

A win by Bells would clinch no worse than the third seed for the playoffs.

Whitewright 43, Blue Ridge 33

In Whitewright, fourth-place Whitewright defeated fifth-place Blue Ridge in a key District 11-3A match-up to clinch a playoff spot.

It is the seventh postseason appearance in eight years for the program.

Whitewright (22-7, 7-4) plays at third-place Bells on Tuesday night. A loss by the Lady Tigers would lock them into the fourth seed for the playoffs.

Blue Ridge was eliminated from the postseason with the defeat.

Howe 43, Bonham 26

In Howe, the Lady Bulldogs earned a victory against Bonham in 11-3A action.

Howe (9-21, 3-8) plays at co-district leader Gunter on Tuesday night.

Bonham (5-26, 0-11) hosts district co-leader Pottsboro on Tuesday.

District 10-5A

Lovejoy 30, Sherman 26

In Lucas, Shamiah Johnson scored eight points during Sherman’s loss against Lovejoy in district action.

Ally Baker added six points for the Lady Bearcats (7-21, 2-9), who travel to The Colony on Tuesday night.

Sidney Carr scored 14 points for Lovejoy (16-13, 4-7), which gained sole possession of fourth place with three games remaining.

McKinney North 73, Denison 47

In McKinney, Jade Fry scored 22 points in the Lady Yellow Jackets’ loss against district-leading McKinney North.

Kaelie Massenburg added 10 points and Elle Morris chipped in six points for Denison (18-11, 3-8), which is tied with The Colony and Prosper Rock Hill for fifth place in the standings and a game behind Lovejoy for the final playoff spot with three games left.

The Lady Jackets host Prosper Rock Hill on Tuesday night.

Ciara Harris scored 23 points for McKinney North (27-1, 11-0).

District 9-4A

Aubrey 46, Van Alstyne 35

In Van Alstyne, Bailey Henderson scored 11 points during the fifth-place Lady Panthers’ loss against second-place Aubrey in district action.

Callie Blankenship added eight points and Kelsie Adams chipped in five points for Van Alstyne (16-13, 4-5), which plays at Anna on Tuesday night.

June Chatterley scored 13 points for Aubrey (13-12, 7-3).

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 38, Paradise 21

In Whitesboro, Olivia Hildebrand scored 20 points as second-place Whitesboro defeated third-place Paradise in district action.

Allison Muntz added 12 points for Whitesboro (24-7, 10-1), which travels to Valley View on Tuesday night.

Dalila Gonzalez had nine points for Paradise (16-13, 7-4), which dropped into a tie with S&S for third place.

S&S 50, Pilot Point 39

In Sadler, Brenna Howard scored 18 points as third-place S&S defeated sixth-place Pilot Point in district action.

Marlee Howard added 13 points and Olivia Manley chipped in nine points for S&S (17-7, 7-4), which moved into a tie with Paradise in the standings.

The Lady Rams can clinch a playoff spot with a win at Callisburg on Tuesday night or a Valley View loss against Whitesboro.

Addison Hite scored 22 points for Pilot Point (11-13, 3-8).

District 13-2A

Alvord 79, Tioga 32

In Tioga, fifth-place Tioga suffered a district loss against second-place Alvord.

Tioga (12-19, 3-6) travels to fourth-place Lindsay on Tuesday night and must win or it will be eliminated from the playoffs.

Alvord (21-10, 8-2) remained in sole possession of second place.

Lindsay 47, Collinsville 39

In Collinsville, the Lady Pirates lost against fourth-place Lindsay in district action.

Collinsville (9-19, 2-8) travels to third-place Era on Tuesday night.

Lindsay (11-17, 4-5) has sole possession of fourth with three games remaining.

TAPPS District 2-2A

Texoma Christian 50, Muenster Sacred Heart 20

In Sherman, T’a nne Boyd scored 19 points as second-place Texoma Christian defeated fourth-place Muenster Sacred Heart in district action.

Anzley Poe made five three-pointers to finish with 15 points while Kylee Ryeczyk and Nealee Russell chipped in six points apiece for TCS (6-11, 2-1), which hosts Fort Worth Covenant Classical on Tuesday night.