College Basketball Roundup — Lady Vikings win; Storm squads sweep

Herald Democrat

WACO — Promise Taylor scored 16 points as Grayson College cruised to an 82-57 victory against McLennan College in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

It was the fourth straight win and sixth in the last seven games for the Lady Vikings (13-9, 6-2).

Kiyara Howard-Garza added 15 points, Marta Duda totaled 12 points, Deja Jones chipped in 10 points and Sonja Schuch had nine points for Grayson, which hosts Ranger College on Wednesday night.

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 68, Arkansas Tech 63

DURANT, Okla. — Chandler Kemp and Kamryn Cantwell each posted 18 points and Southeastern Oklahoma State earned a 68-63 win over Arkansas Tech in Great American Conference action at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Caitlin Kobiske added 13 points with seven rebounds, Cantwell also finished with six rebounds and four assists and Briley Moon totaled five rebounds, including the 500th of her career to become the ninth player in program history with 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.

The Savage Storm (8-10, 6-6), who snapped a three-game losing streak, host East Central on Monday night.

Men

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 74, Arkansas Tech 67

DURANT, Okla. — Ante Brzovic scored a career-high 32 points to go with 11 rebounds to help Southeastern Oklahoma State erase a 22-point deficit on its way to a 74-67 victory over Arkansas Tech in Great American Conference action at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Adam Dworsky finished with 21 and seven assists, which moved him to 810 in his career assists and into ninth place on the NCAA Division II all-time list.

Kellen Manek added eight points, 11 rebounds and five assists while Bobby Johnson chipped in seven points for the Savage Storm (14-4, 9-3), who play at East Central on Thursday night.

NTJCAC

McLennan College 85, Grayson College 72

WACO — D.J. Thomas scored 27 points but Grayson College lost against McLennan College, 85-72, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

Tyrone Williams added 17 points, Joshua Robinson chipped in 13 points and Samier Kinsler totaled 11 points for the Vikings (16-6, 4-3), who host Ranger College on Wednesday night.

SCAC

Southwestern 81, Austin College 70

Chase Antosca came off the bench to lead Austin College with 18 points while adding six rebounds and three assists during the ‘Roos’ 81-70 loss against Southwestern in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action at Hughey Gym.

Jaylyn Cleamons had 16 points, five rebounds and three assists, Chanston Goodman added 10 points and four assists and Jason Jones totaled eight points and 13 rebounds for Austin College (5-12, 2-6), which hosts Texas Lutheran on Tuesday night.