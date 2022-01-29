Boys Basketball Roundup — Howe, Tioga win to keep hold on third place

Herald Democrat

HOWE — Jacob Campbell had 19 points, six rebounds and four assists as Howe moved into a third-place tie after a 50-18 victory over Bonham in District 11-3A action.

Austin Haley totaled 12 points, four rebounds and three assists for Howe (10-8, 5-4), which has won three straight.

The Bulldogs, who are tied with Blue Ridge in the standings, play at fifth-place Gunter – which is a game behind Howe.

Leonard 52, Bells 39

In Leonard, Bo Baker scored 12 points during second-place Bells’ loss against first-place Leonard in District 11-3A action.

Cooper Smith added nine points for Bells (20-5, 7-2), which hosts Whitewright on Tuesday night.

Blue Ridge 61, Whitewright 49

In Whitewright, Whitewright suffered an 11-3A loss against third-place Blue Ridge.

Whitewright (4-18, 1-8) travels to second-place Bells on Tuesday night.

Jonathan Garza scored 22 points for Blue Ridge (16-13, 5-4), which is tied with Howe in the standings.

District 10-5A

Lovejoy 70, Sherman 44

In Lucas, Vontrelle Sanders scored 17 points during sixth-place Sherman’s loss against first-place Lovejoy in district action.

Jordan Molina chipped in 13 points and Ashton Alexander added five points for the Bearcats (13-15, 3-6), who play at third-place The Colony on Tuesday night.

Karson Templin scored 25 points for Lovejoy (27-2, 9-0).

McKinney North 78, Denison 35

In McKinney, Dameon Smallwood scored 11 points during Denison’s loss against fourth-place McKinney North in district action.

Ross Hall added seven points and Corey Roberts chipped in six points for Denison (0-22, 0-9), which hosts second-place Prosper Rock Hill on Tuesday night.

Micah Gibbs scored 20 points for McKinney North (13-9, 5-4), which moved into sole possession of fourth place.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 77, Aubrey 59

In Van Alstyne, the first-place Panthers defeated fifth-place Aubrey in district action.

Van Alstyne (22-5, 7-0) can clinch a playoff spot with a victory at Anna on Tuesday night.

Aubrey (16-12, 4-4) dropped a half-game behind Celina for the chase for the final postseason berth.

District 10-3A

Paradise 52, Whitesboro 50

In Whitesboro, Jake Hermes had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Bearcats but Paradise rallied for a win which tied the two for second place in the district standings.

Torran Naglestad and Max Hinsley each scored 11 points while Kason Williams chipped in nine points and six rebounds for Whitesboro (19-7 7-2), which plays at Valley View on Tuesday night.

Pilot Point 64, S&S 48

In Sadler, Brett Steward scored 13 points during S&S’ loss against Pilot Point that tied the two for fifth place in the district standings.

Kevin Sanchez and Chase Sloan each had 11 points and Daymon Orr chipped in eight points for the Rams (10-14, 3-6), who play at Callisburg on Tuesday night.

District 13-2A

Lindsay 58, Collinsville 45

In Collinsville, Carter Scott had 11 points, 14 rebounds and three steals during the fourth-place Pirates’ loss to second-place Lindsay in district action.

Nathen Bocanegra totaled 11 points, six rebounds and four assists, Rylan Newman added eight points and Landon Carpenter chipped in seven points for Collinsville (9-16, 4-4), which is a half-game ahead of Era for the final playoff spot. The Pirates play at Era on Tuesday night.

Lindsay (12-12, 7-1) will clinch a playoff spot with a victory against third-place Tioga on Tuesday.

Tioga 49, Alvord 37

In Tioga, third-place Tioga maintained its spot in the standings with a victory against Alvord.

Tioga (12-12, 5-3), which stayed a game in front of Collinsville and Era, plays at second-place Lindsay on Tuesday night.

Alvord dropped to 7-19 overall and 1-7 in district action.

TAPPS District 2-2A

Texoma Christian 50, Muenster Sacred Heart 33

In Sherman, Thomas Barnett scored 19 points as first-place Texoma Christian defeated Muenster Sacred Heart in district action.

Landon Keizer added 16 points, Cody Keller chipped in seven points and Clay Whitson and Jonah Barker totaled six points each for Texoma Christian (13-6, 3-0), which hosts Fort Worth Covenant Classical on Tuesday night.