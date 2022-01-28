College Basketball Roundup — Storm men set GAC mark for victory margin

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State had four 20-point scorers and knocked down 18 threes on its way to a 115-58 victory over Harding in Great American Conference action at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

The 57-point margin of victory is a GAC record by a league school over a Division II opponent, beating the previous best of 46 points.

Bobby Johnson had 26 points, hitting 6-of-11 from beyond the arc and going 10-of-15 overall, while Jett Sternberger finished with 22 points and seven rebounds, Kellen Manek totaled 21 points and 11 rebounds, Adam Dworsky had 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and Ante Brzovic chipped in eight points and 12 rebounds for the Savage Storm (13-4, 8-3), who host Arkansas Tech on Saturday afternoon.

Women

GAC

Harding 66, Southeastern Oklahoma State 59

DURANT, Okla. — Briley Moon hit four threes and had 22 points to go with eight rebounds but Southeastern Oklahoma State came up short in a 66-59 loss to Harding in Great American Conference action at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Chandler Kemp finished with 10 points, Kamryn Cantwell totaled nine points, six assists and three steals, Jordan Benson was next with eight points and Kentoya Woods chipped in six points and six rebounds for the Savage Storm (7-10, 5-6), which hosts Arkansas Tech on Saturday afternoon.