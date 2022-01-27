Lynn Burkhead — A tale of two duck blinds as 2021-22 season ends

Herald Democrat

Famed author Charles Dickens once wrote a pretty fair novel that opened with the unforgettable line “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”

While that may have been true in 19th Century Europe as the French Revolution prepared to sweep across the European continent, it’s also a fair way of describing things right now as the final buzzer prepares to sound this weekend for the 2021-22 duck season unfolding here in the southern Great Plains.

On one hand, the duck shooting is good for some, even if it requires a little bit of sweat equity in terms of keeping water open on cold mornings and finding places where the ducks and geese are wanting to fly into as the sun creeps over the horizon.

The guides at North Texas Outfitters (www.northtexasoutfitters.com; 903-815-9842) are among those who are finding the best of times in the waterfowling world as they continue to throw decoy spreads on stock tanks and small lakes in the Red River Valley region between Wichita Falls, Texas and their Waurika, Okla. headquarters.

But their buzzer beating success is requiring a lot of windshield scouting time, not to mention a little bit of out of the box thinking.

How so? Over the past week, as low temperatures have bottomed out in the low and mid-teens on occasion, Dakota Stowers and his NTO guides have had to resort to using Ice Eaters to try and keep small water bodies open for some frigid early morning shoots. While that’s not unusual up north, it is a bit of a late season oddity down here.

That extra effort is paying off with a few good duck shoots for NTO’s clients who are coming in from as far away as Illinois and South Carolina as the season ends. What’s more, Stowers and his NTO guides have the photos to back up their success, posting on the outfitter’s social media channels some very impressive tallies of late season ducks and geese.

In fact, a couple of strong finishing hunts saw NTO putting its clients on a seven-man limit and a five-man limit shoot in short order earlier this past week.

As is typically the case so late in January as the ducks start pushing back north from the Gulf Coast, most recent NTO shoots have been mixed bag efforts right now with mallards, gadwalls, wigeon, divers, and Canada geese being in the mix.

True to late season form here in North Texas and southern Oklahoma, there have also been several trophy pintail drakes taken — or bull sprigs as most waterfowl hunters call them — along with a few trophy canvasback drakes.

Mind you, Stowers and his guides aren’t the only ones finding success in the southern part of the Sooner State as the ducks start pushing back north. Longtime Whitesboro, Texas resident Doug Rodgers and his son Evan found similar success last weekend, being a part of a four-man group that ended up with 18 ducks at the B.C. Wetlands hunting club in southeastern Oklahoma.

Most of the Red River area quackers that the group shot last Saturday morning in the flooded timber of Choctaw County were mallard drakes with a few green-winged teal sprinkled in. According to Rodgers, only an early departure time kept the group from getting a limit on a day that produced some good late season shooting action.

If those reports are good, others are certainly not according to a late season story that appeared on the Ducks Unlimited website (www.Ducks.org) this past week. In that story by outdoor writer John Pollmann, the other end of the late season waterfowling success spectrum in Oklahoma was told.

In fact, Pollmann’s report showed that not everyone is all smiles right now as the current season heads for the finish line north of the Red River. He wrote that “…one look at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s statewide summary of waterfowl reports paints a pretty bleak picture for duck concentrations in the state, with most areas reporting “low” to “very low” numbers of ducks and geese.”

Put bluntly, this year’s season has been downright dismal according to some guides in other portions of Oklahoma.

“It has probably been one of my worst seasons ever,” said Troy Cunningham in Pollmann’s DU Migration Alert story.

Cunningham, who owns and operates Legend Waterfowl in the northwestern and central portions of Oklahoma, is certainly not alone since many other hunters in Oklahoma and Texas are also frowning about a season that hasn’t worked out very well.

Those reports are in stark contrast to reports further north in the Central Flyway that are showing some pretty good mallard shooting as of late.

In fact, looking at the social media reports from guide Jake Latendresse, co-owner at Prairie Rock Outfitters in the North Platte River region of western Nebraska, there have been some good greenhead shoots over the past week as the duck season winds down in the Cornhusker State, well to the north of the Texoma region.

So much so that a number of Bassmaster Elite Series anglers, Bassmaster.com editor Steve Bowman, and renowned wildlife and fishing photographer James Overstreet all got in on some red-hot mallard hunting with Latendresse on the open sloughs and backwater areas of the North Platte.

By the way, since Latendresse is one of the best digital photographers and videographers out there — he has shot photos and filmed all over the world, and is a regular videographer for the Bassmaster Elite Series — he’s worth following on Instagram and Facebook. If you like to see big whitetails, big mule deer, Merriam turkeys, and lots of ducks and geese, that is.

So, what gives? Well, it looks like the ducks — or at least, the bulk of this flyway’s mallards — apparently spent much of the season north of this part of the world. Cunningham certainly doesn’t disagree, noting that there was a push of pintails and green-winged teal back in November, but not much in northwestern and central Oklahoma since then.

“We just haven’t seen that big push of mallards,” Cunningham indicated in Pollmann’s story. “We have the water, and we have the food. We just don’t have the big ducks.”

Unfortunately, that complaint has been a common one in recent years across much of the southern U.S. where hunters just aren’t seeing ducks like they have hoped to at the bottom end of the Mississippi Flyway and the Central Flyway.

Is it climate change, balmy weather maps, shifts in agricultural practices, or just plain bad luck and poor timing? In truth, the answer is probably all of the above. Some places where the habitat is good have still found some good shoots, others — even with great habitat and food in place — haven’t been so fortunate.

The bottom line as the 2021-22 duck season prepares to end is that tough season or not, you’ve got to keep setting the alarm clock and heading out the door early, because you just never know. Scout hard, do what you can to turn the odds into your favor, and hope for the best, no matter how your season has gone.

Because all it takes is one or two good mornings in the duck blind to shift your perspective and season memories. And with any luck this weekend, maybe the bulk of duck hunters in North Texas and Oklahoma will all find their way to a couple of good season ending shoots, fuel to keep dreams alive in the long offseason that lies ahead.

We can only hope so, right? And maybe, use our waterfowling hopes and dreams each year to write the world’s next great novel, A Tale of Two Duck Blinds.