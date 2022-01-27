J.B. Webb — Texoma has more to show than fish stories

Herald Democrat

I have lived in the Texomaland area for over 70 years. For you newcomers who have moved here looking for Eden, you have found it. Like I said I have lived around here for a long time.

Mom and Dad used to bring me out to Perrin Air Force Base when they visited my aunt in the hospital on base. I could watch the F-86 Saber Jet and T-33 Trainers taking off and landing. I even saw the F-102 and F-106 Delta Wing Jets when they moved in for the F-86. Now where this is going is there are a lot of interesting places around here that are well worth the time to look up and visit but you have to look for them.

In all my time here, I had heard about the Perrin Field Air Force Museum but had never gone. The name has changed some from Perrin to North Texas Regional Air Port Perrin Field now. Tuesday, I had a friend who was in my class send me a package. He sent the box to Mary Westman, one of my younger Gunter friends who graduated four years in back of me.

James told me I could pick it up at the museum. Coming in from the east entrance at the top of the hill and turning left, you will see a big white building with an Air Force logo over the entrance. I came in from the north end and did a little street driving before I found it.

I walked through the door and it was like walking into a time machine. Mary took me on a tour and I only saw some of it but it has things of interest from a Civil War saddle through every war we have fought. There is too much to see to try to tell you; you just need to go when you have plenty of time.

Over time there have been lots of military retirees and some of the troops that have fought in later wars donate things to museum. They have a wall of honor with pictures of donators. There's dozens of dress jackets complete with medals from all branches of the service and uniforms on mannequins from every branch holding weapons that give you an idea of what it must have been like back then.

If you are a plane buff, they have more than you can take in. Many paintings and model builders in our area were very talented and you will be impressed by what they have done. I donated some pieces of Japanese uniforms; things I got from an old man in Howe that I worked for. He was a Medic in WW2 and the clothing came from things he found on Iwo Jima. How he got them and some other things home I never asked.

With the weather cold, now would be a good time for a visit. Most of our older, and some younger, military will understand the displays and likely tell you about using some of the artifacts.

This is a friendly, clean and interesting place; go for a visit and I think you will make a donation when you leave. They only run the museum on donations. If possible, get a guide. Mary is a good one and there are others.

In baseball you get three strikes and you are out. Last Saturday I went fishing and in three hours I caught seven fish — all but one were smallmouth. Sunday I went again to a different spot and caught four more big smallmouth with my biggest being six pounds, eight ounces on digital scales.

I had another as big or maybe bigger get to the boat when he made a hard run and got off. When I got my lure in the big fish, it had almost straighten my hook. That is one of the problems of using light hooks but they work better for me than those Hay Hooks do.

Monday I went fishing again but quit early as I couldn’t have got a bite using a stick of TNT. Calling Goober, I coaxed him into going fishing with me. I was puffed up because I knew we were going to catch some fish.

Fishing my Saturday stop we never got a bite; I wasn’t fazed and still full of joy as I ran to my next sure-fire hole. I had one tap but no fish. I moved a short distance and finally got two fish in the boat but they were Kentuckys, not smallies. Goober had one bite. For some reason the fish had turned off.

Back at the ramp Tuesday morning to walk Ginger before Goober got here, I was talking to one of the older guides on Texoma and he told me almost the same thing. His Saturday and Sunday trips were good days but he said Monday the bite for him was gone. That’s why they call it fishing not catching.

All my fish came out of deep water and except for one caught on a Cotton Cordell Slab, every one of my other fish came on a 3/8 oz Blakemore Road Runner pulling a 3.5 inch YUM PULSE Swim Bait. I am dousing my plastics with YUM Shad Fish Attraction and it seems to help.

I had a busy rest of the week. I’ve had a doctor's appointment moved up, enough firewood to survive the next blizzard and loafing the rest of this week. It sure is tough living at the lake.