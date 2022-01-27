Outdoors Digest

Lynn Burkhead

Calendar

Through Jan. 30 – Texas North Zone duck season second split.

Through Jan. 30 – Oklahoma Zone 2 duck season second split.

Through Jan. 30 – Texas East Zone light and dark goose season.

Through Jan. 30 - MLF Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Stop 1 tournament at Sam Rayburn Reservoir. For information, visit www.majorleaguefishing.com .

Through Jan. 31 – Oklahoma pheasant season.

Through Jan. 31 – Texas woodcock season.

Through Feb. 6 – Oklahoma white-fronted goose season.

Through Feb. 13 – Texas West Zone light and dark goose season.

Through Feb. 13 – Oklahoma light and dark goose seasons.

Through Feb. 15 – Oklahoma quail season.

Through Feb. 27 – Texas quail hunting season.

Jan. 29 – 18th annual Family Fellowship Trout Derby at Denison's Waterloo Lake Park Pond. For information, visit www.CityofDenison.com/parksrec or call (903) 465-2720. during business hours.

Jan. 31-March 13 – Texas East Zone Light Goose Conservation Order Season.

Feb. 14-March 13 – Texas West Zone Light Goose Conservation Order Season.

Feb. 14-March 30 – Oklahoma Light Goose Conservation Order Season.

Notes

The 2022 professional bass fishing calendar is officially underway as of yesterday as the Major League Fishing Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit event began on Sam Rayburn Reservoir. As of press time on Thursday afternoon, angler Keith Carson had an unofficial one-pound lead at 17-pounds even. For information and results on that event this weekend, please visit www.majorleaguefishing.com/circuits/pro-circuit ... A series of agency news releases indicate that on Tuesday, Jan 18, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department initiated a prescribed fire at Bastrop State Park, a blaze that spread beyond the intended fire boundaries. The blaze eventually threatened some structures and prompted some evacuations, requiring support and fire-fighting assets from TPWD firefighters, Texas State Park police officers, Texas game wardens, and various fire response vehicles ranging in size from trucks to UTVS. In addition, a Texas Game Warden helicopter and drones also responded to the fire…Thanks to a lot of hard work by the crews noted above, and much sweat equity, TPWD said that as of a few days ago, the firefighting crews had worked through the night to keep the fire from causing the loss of residential structures or causing any injuries…At yesterday’s Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting in Austin, TPWD announced the selection of an independent panel to review the circumstances and cause of last week’s escape of the prescribed fire at Bastrop State Park. Some of the objectives of this review according to a news release will include reviewing the preparation, planning, and execution of the prescribed fire; evaluating staff, equipment and safety resources; determining whether the burn plan conformed to best practices related to prescribed fire; and developing and issuing recommendations to TPWD. “We fully support this independent review and will continue working every day to earn the public’s trust for the continued safe and effective use of prescribed fire,” said Carter Smith, Executive Director of TPWD, in a news release. “Prescribed burns are a carefully calculated risk but are essential in managing many of our habitats, landscapes and private and public lands across Texas, including the iconic Lost Pines Forest at Bastrop. We are committed to using the highest safety and operational standards with our prescribed burn program and look forward to a thorough evaluation of not only the events that unfolded with the planning and execution of the prescribed fire, but our response upon recognition the fire had escaped. Ultimately, any and all lessons learned from the review will help make our fire program better and safer.”…TPWD says that since the huge Bastrop County Complex Fire in 2011, Bastrop State Park has conducted 28 prescribed fires covering roughly 4,732 acres. The agency notes that prescribed fire is critical to reducing fuel loads that would otherwise lead to additional catastrophic wildfires in portions of the state, as well as being essential to the management and stewardship of the forests across Texas... As the independent panel review process begins, TPWD notes that prescribed burns at Bastrop and Buescher State Parks have temporarily been suspended until the review is complete and the results and recommendations have been fully evaluated…Interested in seeing many of the new sporting firearms, ammunition, and hunting gear that was unveiled at last week’s 2022 SHOT Show in Las Vegas? Then visit Game and Fish Magazine at www.GameandFishMag.com …To see a story on a deer that has a very interesting backstory behind it—and an Indiana whitetail that is the new No. 1 deer in the new Bolt & Quarrel Club crossbow buck listings—visit Petersen’s Bowhunting magazine at www.BowhuntingMag.com …

Hunting Reports

Duck season is winding down on both sides of the Red River with both the Texas North Zone and Oklahoma’s Zone 2 shutting down on Sunday, Jan. 30…Woodcock season is also shutting down in a few days with East Texas wingshooters having until Monday, Jan. 31 to chase the rarely seen migratory upland bird that pushes into the Pineywoods and portions of northeastern Texas each fall and winter…Did you know? Grayson County has an open woodcock season and a three-bird daily bag limit, but few wingshooters get out and attempt to find the birds locally behind their bird dogs…

Fishing Reports

At Lake Texoma, water is lightly stained; water temps are 45-48 degrees; and the lake is 1.08 feet low. Guide John Blasingame of Adventure Texoma Outdoors tells TPWD that striped bass are good some days and great on other days. With water temps falling into the 40s after recent cold fronts, Blasingame says that most success is coming from dead-sticking as anglers use pink and clear five-inch flukes with 1-oz. jig heads…Meanwhile, guide Trey Franklin of Tight Lines Guide Service tells TPWD that striped bass are good in 40-65 feet of water right now, echoing the dead-sticking reports from Blasingame. Franklin says that he is finding success with Flukes and 1-oz. jig heads, or by drifting main lake flats to catch those linesiders suspended in 35-50 feet of water. Catfish are slow at Texoma this past week, and Franklin says anglers need patience and some anchor fishing with fresh cut shad or perch in 70-feet of water to bring in a big wintertime whiskerfish right now…On the Oklahoma side of Texoma, ODWC says that striper fishing this past week has been great. The Sooner State report for Texoma indicates that there are a lot of big fish being caught right now that are in the double digit size range, echoing reports from Striper Express head man Bill Carey in recent days…ODWC says that the big stripers are being caught in between the Highway 70 Bridge and the Railroad Bridge and that good bait choices are Alabama-rigs, Flukes, live shad, soft plastic baits, and Sassy Shad lures fished along creek and river channels, in the main lake, and over points…Meanwhile, ODWC reports that blue, channel, and flathead catfish are fair at Texoma on cut bait, dough bait, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait, and sunfish fished along creek and river channels and over points. Blue cats are also being caught near the oil wells in the northern end of Texoma near the Washita River channel…ODWC reports that crappie at Texoma are fair these days on jigs, minnows, and PowerBait fished around brushy structure, docks, lake points, and areas of standing timber. Crappie are starting to bite pretty well this past week according to ODWC, with a lot of recent slab fishing success coming on jigs tipped with PowerBait…At Lake Ray Roberts, water is lightly stained; water temp is 51 degrees; and the lake is 0.95 feet low. There continues to be no report from TPWD about largemouth bass action at Ray Roberts. Meanwhile, the Ray Bob white bass action is fair as anglers report taking the sand bass on silver spoons. Crappie are also good on main lake brush piles as anglers fish with minnows and jigs…At Lake Fork, the water is lightly stained; water temp is 51 degrees; and the lake is 6.29 feet low. The Fork wintertime bass bite remains slow due to chilly weather and low water conditions as the reservoir’s dam continues to be worked on. Guides Marc Mitchell and Jason Hoffman indicate that Viper XP jigs in purple passion are good in 5-7 feet of water around creeks and areas with lots of submerged timber. Z-man Chatterbaits are also working in the same areas when anglers work them slowly enough. Suspending jerkbaits are a great bait on many wintertime bass waters, and the two Fork guides say that some anglers are having some success with them as they fish near points in 6-8 feet of water…Meanwhile, Fork’s wintertime crappie bite is good according to guide Jacky Wiggins. Look for success in deep water of 40 to 53-feet, using minnows according to the head man at Jacky Wiggins Guide Service…At the Blue River near Tishomingo, ODWC says that rainbow trout are excellent right now on midges, nymphs, PowerBait, and spoons fished along creek channel braids, in the main river channel, and near rocks in the streambed. The Sooner State agency says that silver and gold colored spoons have really produced well for anglers over the past week. Garlic scented PowerBait has caught more fish than non-scented PowerBait in recent days too, with green being the best color according to ODWC. Fly anglers are finding success on small nymph patterns and things like Walt’s worm, caddis patterns, and midge patterns. All of those flies have caught plenty of fish for those who like the fly rod, although ODWC says that the stocked rainbows do seem a little extra spooky right now given the low water conditions. That means that longer casts are necessary and flies should be fished a little deeper right now…At Lake of the Arbuckle’s near Sulphur, Okla., ODWC says that the lake is 1.5 feet below normal, a bit stained, and has a water temperature of 49 degrees. Largemouth bass are slow on crankbaits and topwater lures in the main lake right now. Crappie are fair off docks in the early morning hours and good on jigs and small spoons with a jig being placed about 12 inches above the spoon. White bass are fair right now between 35-55 foot depths off the ledges…At the Lower Mountain Fork River near Broken Bow, Okla., the river is near normal level, the water temp is 50 degrees, and the water is clear. ODWC says that fishing for rainbow trout is good right now on PowerBait, small lures, tube jigs, and worms fished along creek channels and rocks…Zach Burkhead found some fair fly fishing success recently at the Lower Mountain Fork River, using caddis dry flies to find some exciting surface action… As wintertime fishing conditions take hold on the Upper Texas Gulf Coast, down at Bolivar Peninsula, TPWD says that speckled trout and slot redfish are good on the beach side of the Bolivar Jetty, especially when the sun warms the water. In such situations, anglers are finding success while using popping corks with live shrimp…Down on the Middle Texas Coast, at Rockport, TPWD says that speckled trout are fair in 3-6 feet of water on soft plastics. Redfish are good in warmer conditions, particularly in 2-4 feet of water as coastal anglers use spoons and soft plastics. Sheepshead are also good at Rockport in 5-10 feet of water for those using live shrimp. And black drum are good in 5-10 feet of water on dead shrimp and sea lice according to a report given to TPWD by Damian Hubbs of Mathis Bait Company…Finally, at Port Aransas, the jetties are still producing sheepshead, redfish and a few speckled trout according to TPWD, with much of the success coming on shrimp. TPWD says that the Fina gas docks are also holding flounder, sheepshead, and redfish, all biting on live shrimp. Aransas Bay is slow right now with redfish and drum hiding in the deeper holes when the water is low and cool. When the sun warms things up, look for success on live shrimp under a popping cork…

Tip of the Week

As the 2021-22 duck season ends this weekend, quackers are beginning to look ahead for spring breeding possibilities in the weeks and months ahead. As a result, don’t be afraid to adjust your decoy spreads accordingly to include fewer decoys, less grouping, and a few extra hens that might lure in a greenhead drake or two. Late local waterfowl guide J.J. Kent, an Avian-X and Mossy Oak pro staffer for many years, championed these last minute ideas before his untimely demise a few years ago. In fact, he once led clients to a good final weekend shoot using only three decoys on a hunt. If memory proves correct, there was one mallard drake and a hen paired together, another lonesome mallard hen off by herself, and a whole lot of open water for interested greenhead suitors to set their wings and glide on in. Give that unique late season setup a try this weekend and see what the buzzer beater duck hunting results might end up being!