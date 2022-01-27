Denison hosts 18th annual Family Fellowship Trout Derby this weekend

Herald Democrat

These are busy days for Andrew Means, recreation manager down at city hall for the Denison Parks and Recreation Department.

For one thing, Means is ever the faithful city employee, helping out as D-Town celebrates its 150th birthday bash this year with Sesquicentennial celebration events all throughout 2022.

For another, he’s busy helping the city put the finishing touches on next week’s 39th Annual Snowball Classic Tournament, a softball derby that will take place at T-Bar Fields from Feb. 4-6.

Not to mention, keeping a nervous eye to current weather maps as forecasters keep tabs on the possibility of real snowballs flying late next week as Old Man Winter possibly eyes the Texomaland region for some Groundhog Week weather mischief.

And then there’s not one, but two local trout derbies within the next month at Waterloo Lake Park Pond, events that are among the Denison Parks and Rec Department’s most popular wintertime activities each year.

First up is this weekend’s Family Fellowship Trout Derby, the 18th time the annual event has been held overall and a part of this year’s official #Denison150 celebration.

According to Means, the 18th Annual Family Fellowship Trout Derby will take place on Saturday morning, Jan. 29, from 9-11:30 a.m. at Waterloo Lake Regional Park.

The derby is open to all ages with resident youth entry fees being $5 each while resident adults pay $7 each. Non-resident youth pay $7 and non-resident adults pay $10 for entry fees.

“Prizes for the event will include trophies for the various category winners,” said Means. “There are also several golden trout awards for the first five golden trout caught on Saturday, awards where the lucky anglers will receive a new rod and reel. And there are also our casting contest winners, as well.”

As is usually the case, Means noted that the first 50 people who register for the event will receive a free cap, except this one is a special commemorative “Denison 150” themed cap that celebrates D-Town’s big birthday party this year.

Unfortunately, anglers who want one of those special trout derby caps might be out of luck this particular go around.

“We are currently sitting right around 50 people registered for this weekend’s trout derby,” said Means. “You can register in advance online at https://denison.recdesk.com or you can register on the morning of event, starting at 8 a.m.”

Also keep in mind that like most trout derby events in Denison, there will also be food and drink available at the Family Fellowship Trout Derby.

Means notes that each participant must provide their own basket and/or stringer for the fish they catch; all state fishing regulations apply to the derby; and participants will need a valid Texas fishing license if they are 17 years of age or older.

If all of that isn’t enough to keep Means busy over the next several days, he won’t have much time to rest after tomorrow’s Family Fellowship Trout Derby and next weekend’s wintertime softball tournament.

That’s because the city’s 23rd Annual Youth Trout Derby is on the calendar for late next month, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19, at Waterloo. That contest will be for youth 16 years of age and younger only, with resident youth paying a $5 entry fee and non-resident youth paying a $7 entry fee.

For more information on any of these D-Town events — the Family Fellowship Trout Derby tomorrow, the Snowball Softball tourney next weekend, or the Youth Trout Derby later on next month — please visit the City of Denison’s website at https://www.cityofdenison.com/parksrec or call 903-465-2720 during business hours.