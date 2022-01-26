Storm women's tennis picked second in GAC preseason poll

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State women's tennis heads into the spring portion of its schedule picked to finish second in the Great American Conference according to the league's preseason poll.

The Savage Storm, who went 14-9 overall and 5-1 in GAC play last year, earned a first-place vote and 20 points overall; just four points behind Harding, which was picked to finish first with 24 points and four first-place nods after beating the Storm in the finals of the GAC Tournament.

Arkansas Tech was third in the poll with 17 points and the other first-place vote. Southern Arkansas, Henderson State and Ouachita Baptist rounded out the poll.

Southeastern will open the season against Texas-Permian Basin at 10 a.m. on Feb. 6 in Plano.