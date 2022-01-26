Soccer Roundup — Locals drop District 10-5A opening matches

Herald Democrat

Logan Voight converted a penalty kick with five minutes left but Denison’s rally came up just short in a 2-1 loss against Wylie East in the District 10-5A opener at Munson Stadium.

Wylie East scored two minutes into the match and then eight minutes into the second half before Voight got Denison on the board.

Kanyon Ives made nine saves for the Yellow Jackets (3-5-2, 0-1), who travel to Princeton on Friday night.

Prosper Rock Hill 4, Sherman 1

In Prosper, Garrett Wilkens scored a late goal for Sherman but Prosper Rock Hill earned a victory over the Bearcats in the District 10-5A opener.

Prosper Rock Hill (6-3, 1-0) took a 1-0 lead into halftime and then scored twice in the first 13 minutes of the second half before Wilkens got Sherman (4-3-2, 0-1) on the board off an assist from Paxson Wecker with just over four minutes remaining.

Prosper Rock Hill ended the scoring three minutes later.

The Bearcats will host McKinney North on Friday night.

Girls

District 10-5A

Prosper Rock Hill 7, Sherman 0

In Sherman, the Lady Bearcats suffered a shutout loss against Prosper Rock Hill in the district opener.

Sherman (3-4-1, 0-1) will travel to McKinney North on Friday night.

Prosper Rock Hill (8-0, 1-0) had a 4-0 lead at half-time.

Wylie East 9, Denison 0

In Wylie, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a shutout loss against Wylie East in the district opener.

Denison (8-2-2, 0-1) will host Princeton on Friday night.

Wylie East (8-1, 1-0) had a 5-0 lead at half-time.