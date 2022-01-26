Girls Basketball Roundup — Whitesboro, Pottsboro clinch playoff spots

Herald Democrat

CALLISBURG — Olivia Hildebrand scored 30 points as second-place Whitesboro defeated Callisburg, 53-25, in District 10-3A action to clinch a playoff spot.

Allison Muntz chipped in nine points for Whitesboro (23-7, 9-1), which hosts third-place Paradise on Friday night.

S&S 42, Boyd 25

In Sadler, Brenna Howard scored 14 points as fourth-place S&S defeated Boyd in District 10-3A action.

Marlee Howard and Cate Sloan each chipped in seven points for S&S (16-7, 6-4), which can clinch a playoff spot with a win at home against fifth-place Pilot Point and a win by Boyd (6-15, 2-8) against Valley View.

District 11-3A

Pottsboro 57, Howe 39

In Howe, Palyn Reid scored 19 points as the second-place Lady Cardinals clinched a playoff spot with a victory against sixth-place Howe.

It is the 10th straight postseason appearance for the Lady Cardinals.

Autumn Graley added 13 points and Aly Malone chipped in nine points for Pottsboro (26-4, 9-1), which hosts first-place Gunter on Friday.

Howe (8-21, 2-8) hosts Bonham on Friday night.

Bells 32, Blue Ridge 26

In Bells, Olivia Pedigo had 12 points and 12 rebounds as third-place Bells defeated fifth-place Blue Ridge in district action.

Bailee Dorris added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Panthers (19-11, 7-3), who play at Leonard on Friday night.

Bells will clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Blue Ridge loss against Whitewright.

Whitewright 49, Leonard 19

In Leonard, Natalie Alexander scored 17 points a fourth-place Whitewright defeated Leonard in district action.

Ashton Long finished with 16 points and Jy'nea Johnson chipped in 12 points for Whitewright (21-7, 6-4), which can clinch a playoff spot with a win at fifth-place Blue Ridge and a win by Bells over Leonard.

Gunter 60, Bonham 20

In Bonham, the first-place Lady Tigers earned their 25th straight district victory with a win against Bonham.

Gunter (22-7, 10-0) will travel to second-place Pottsboro on Friday night.

Bonham (5-25, 0-10) visits Howe on Friday.

District 13-2A

Tioga 50, Chico 46

In Chico, Sandra Zuniga scored 13 points as Tioga defeated Chico in district action.

Erica Quintin and Valerie Benke both also finished with 13 points for the Lady Bulldogs (12-18, 3-5), who are tied with Lindsay for fourth place.

Tioga hosts second-place Alvord on Friday night.

Chico dropped to 6-19 overall and 1-8 in district play.

District 14-2A

Tom Bean 45, Honey Grove 39

In Honey Grove, Emma Lowing scored 12 points as third-place Tom Bean defeated sixth-place Honey Grove in district action.

Emmy Pennell added 10 points, Taylor Brown chipped in nine points and Samantha Lind totaled eight points for Tom Bean (12-17, 5-4), which is tied with Bland for third place.

The Lady Tomcats have the district bye Friday before hosting Celeste on Tuesday night.

Prisella Reyna scored 13 points for Honey Grove (17-13, 2-6).

TAPPS District 2-2A

Texoma Christian 45, Weatherford Christian 42

In Sherman, T’a nne Boyd had 15 points as Texoma Christian held off Weatherford Christian in district action.

Kylee Ryeczyk added 12 points, Grace Gross chipped in seven points and Anzley Poe and Nealee Russell totaled six points each for TCS (5-11, 1-1), which hosts Muenster Sacred Heart on Friday night.

Weatherford Christian dropped to 10-7 overall and 2-2 in district action.