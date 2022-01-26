College Basketball Roundup — Grayson teams take two from Temple

Herald Democrat

Promise Taylor led four Lady Vikings in double figures with 16 points as Grayson College defeated Temple College, 75-66, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Viking Gymnasium.

Daiysha Brown and Sonja Schuch each finished with 13 points while Diaka Berete totaled 12 points for Grayson (12-9, 5-2), which has won five of its last six games.

The Lady Vikings play at McLennan on Saturday afternoon.

Men

NTJCAC

Grayson 99, Temple 92

Tyrone Williams scored 38 points as Grayson College came up just short of the century mark in a 99-92 victory against in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Viking Gymnasium.

D.J. Thomas had 19 points, Joshua Robinson added 17 points, Aseem Luckey chipped in 11 points and Dorian Benford totaled eight points for Grayson (16-5, 4-2), which travels to McLennan on Saturday afternoon.