College Basketball Roundup — Austin College women win; 'Roos lose

SHREVEPORT, La. — Natalie McCoy had 22 points and eight rebounds as Austin College defeated Centenary, 67-58, in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play.

Katy Pool added 13 points, Lauren Traylor totaled 10 points and six rebounds and Collinsville’s Carrie Johnson chipped in nine points for Austin College (5-9, 4-2), which hosts Schreiner on Friday night.

Jazzmyn Jones had 15 points for Centenary (3-14, 1-8).

Men

SCAC

Centenary 87, Austin College 52

SHREVEPORT, La. — Kaleb Bennett scored 11 points during Austin College’s 87-52 loss against Centenary in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

Tristan Dick added nine points and four rebounds, Jason Jones totaled seven points and six rebounds, Ocie Berry had seven points and Chase Antosca chipped in six points and six rebounds for Austin College (5-10, 2-4), which hosts Schreiner on Friday night.

Kile Mingo had 16 points for Centenary (9-7, 4-4).