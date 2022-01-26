Boys Basketball Roundup — TCS still perfect in district play

Herald Democrat

Landon Keizer scored 16 points as first-place Texoma Christian edged Weatherford Christian, 46-41, in TAPPS District 2-2A action at TCS.

Thomas Barnett and Cody Keller each finished with 11 points while Carson Russell chipped in six points for the Eagles (12-6, 2-0), who host Muenster Sacred Heart on Friday night.

Weatherford Christian falls to 12-10 overall and 1-3 in district action.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 57, Callisburg 53

In Callisburg, Torran Naglestad had 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals as second-place Whitesboro rallied for a district win over Callisburg.

Jake Hermes totaled 10 points and 14 rebounds, Max Hinsley added eight points and four rebounds and Mac Harper chipped in five points and five rebounds for Whitesboro (19-6, 7-1), which hosts third-place Paradise on Friday night.

Jesse Klein scored 24 points for Callisburg (15-11, 2-6), which scored only five points in the fourth quarter after holding a five-point lead through three quarters.

Boyd 48, S&S 41

In Sadler, Dylan Ridenour scored 14 points during S&S’ loss against Boyd that sent the Yellowjackets over the Rams and into fourth place in the district standings.

Daymon Orr added eight points for fifth-place S&S (10-13, 3-5), which hosts sixth-place Pilot Point on Friday night.

Boyd improved to 14-10 overall and 4-4 in district play.

District 11-3A

Bells 62, Blue Ridge 41

In Bells, Bo Baker scored 26 points as the district co-leading Panthers beat third-place Blue Ridge.

Hunter Dunn finished with 19 points for Bells (20-4, 7-1), which is tied with Leonard atop the standings. The Panthers travel to Leonard for sole possession of first place on Friday night.

Blue Ridge (15-13, 4-4) is tied with Pottsboro and Howe in the standings.

Howe 47, Pottsboro 37

In Howe, Jacob Campbell had 21 points, five rebounds and five assists as the Bulldogs beat the Cardinals in district action.

The victory put Howe (9-8, 4-4) and Pottsboro (15-12, 4-4) into a third-place tie with Blue Ridge (15-13, 4-4).

Howe will host Bonham on Friday night while Pottsboro hosts Gunter on Friday.

Bonham 59, Gunter 45

In Bonham, Jackson Burkholder had 12 points and four steals during Gunter’s loss against Bonham.

Kaiden Pines, Preston Tarpley and Kenny Burkholder all finished with nine points for sixth-place Gunter (18-8, 3-5), which plays at third-place Pottsboro on Friday night.

Leonard 69, Whitewright 34

In Leonard, Whitewright suffered a loss against district co-leader Leonard.

Whitewright (4-17, 1-7) will host Blue Ridge on Friday night.

Leonard stayed tied atop the standings with Bells and will host the Panthers on Friday for sole possession of first place.

District 13-2A

Collinsville 45, Alvord 40

In Alvord, Carter Scott had 19 points, 19 rebounds, four blocks and four steals as third-place Collinsville defeated Alvord in district action.

Nathen Bocanegra added 13 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Pirates (9-15, 4-3), who are tied with Tioga in the standings.

Collinsville will host second-place Lindsay on Friday night.

Tioga 44, Chico 29

In Chico, the third-place Bulldogs earned a district victory against Chico.

Tioga (11-12, 4-3), which remained tied with Collinsville in the standings, will host Alvord on Friday night.

Chico dropped to 8-20 overall and 0-7 in district action.

District 14-2A

Honey Grove 53, Tom Bean 43

In Honey Grove, the Tomcats suffered a district loss against second-place Honey Grove.

Tom Bean (4-18, 1-6) has the district bye on Friday night before hosting Celeste, which is tied with Honey Grove in the standings, on Tuesday.