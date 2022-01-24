AC's McCoy, Jones Jr. named SCAC Basketball Players of the Week

Herald Democrat

The Austin College basketball programs had players earn Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference weekly honors for their recent performances.

Senior guard Natalie McCoy was named the SCAC Women’s Player of the Week while sophomore forward Jason Jones Jr. was selected as the SCAC Men’s Player of the Week.

McCoy helped the ‘Roos go 2-0 in conference action with a victories over St. Thomas and Centenary. She averaged 16.5 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor, including 6-of-8 on three-pointers, and 87.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Jones also helped AC pick up a pair of wins, beating Arlington Baptist in non-conference action to go with a victory against Centenary. He averaged 13.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks while shooting 81.3 percent from the field.

Both squads play at Centenary on Tuesday night.