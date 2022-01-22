Howe hands Whitewright a loss to end first half of 11-3A play

WHITEWRIGHT — The Howe Bulldogs were seconds away from breaking a three-year playoff drought when in the last game of the season, a buzzer-beater from just inside half-court kept them out and put the Whitewright Tigers in.

They were as close as possible to sealing the deal before it got yanked away and the hope heading into this season was that Howe would find a way to avoid cutting it that close again.

“It’s nothing something we like to talk about,” Jay Forsythe said about the way his first year in charge of the HHS program came to an end. “We have to take care of what we can ourselves. There’s several scenarios we can see.”

Howe finds itself squarely in the mix once again after a 48-33 victory over Whitewright ended the first half of District 11-3A action.

Jacob Campbell scored 21 points, Cooper Jones added eight points and Luke Lopez chipped in seven points for Howe (8-8, 3-4), which hosts Pottsboro on Tuesday night.

Xy’rion Daniels had 10 points, Caleb Kennemur added eight points and Jeremiah Ballard totaled six points for Whitewright (4-16, 1-6), which travels to district co-leader Leonard on Tuesday.

But the picture isn’t any clearer than it was a year ago — the middle of the standings is as crowded as ever heading into the final seven games.

Pottsboro and Blue Ridge are tied for third with 4-3 district marks while Howe and Gunter are just a game back. And Whitewright and Bonham are lurking two games back of them which could set up a frantic chase for at least the next two weeks.

“We’re kinda in that murky area again,” Forsythe said. “We know who we have to beat. Opportunity’s there the second time through if we can win the games we can win. We’ve already had two losses — Blue Ridge and Leonard — come down to the last possession.”

Howe didn’t allow Whitewright to have that chance or make any sort of comeback in the fourth quarter. Ballard opened the frame with a layup that had the margin down to 13 points after he was unable to complete the three-point play and it was as close as the Tigers would get.

Campbell followed with a pair of buckets and Zak Defrange’s layup with 2:28 made it an 18-point gap again, peaking there for the final time before Howe finished off the victory.

The Bulldogs came charging out of the locker room and nearly built a 20-point lead at the halfway point of the third quarter. Lopez and Campbell hit shots to put the Bulldogs up 31-13 but Whitewright managed to get the scoring margin in the frame between the two teams back to two points so that Howe’s lead heading to fourth quarter was 38-23.

Daniels made a three-pointer in the last half-minute to make the deficit more bearable after Lopez had drilled a three and nailed a step back for all his points in the contest coming in the third.

Whitewright’s early struggles were enough to put the Tigers in a hole they couldn’t dig out from.

Howe held the home team to only nine points in the first half, including just a basket from Daniels as the Bulldogs held an 8-2 lead after the first quarter.

The Tigers went scoreless for nearly the first three minutes of the second quarter and Howe was able to open up a 15-2 advantage on a three from Campbell, two free throws from Austin Haley and a Jones putback.

That was the start to an 11-2 run which pushed Howe’s lead to 19-4 by the middle of the second quarter. The Bulldogs got only a three from the top of the key by Campbell the rest of the half and Kayden Carraway’s drive in the closing seconds trimmed Whitewright’s deficit to 22-9 at the break.

“We’ve had some fast starts and you saw we had a little bit of a lull,” Forsythe said. “Just keeping that intensity up is something we continue to preach.”