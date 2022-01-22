Girls Basketball Roundup — Gunter clinches playoffs; Tom Bean wins

Herald Democrat

GUNTER — The first-place Gunter Lady Tigers clinched a playoff spot with a victory over third-place Bells, 39-30, during District 11-3A action.

It is the fourth straight playoff appearance and 15th in the past 17 seasons for Gunter (21-7, 9-0), which plays at Bonham on Tuesday night.

Olivia Pedigo had eight points and nine rebounds and Riley Rolen scored seven points for Bells (18-11, 6-3), which hosts Blue Ridge on Tuesday.

Pottsboro 65, Leonard 23

In Pottsboro, Aly Malone scored 28 points as second-place defeated Leonard in District 11-3A action.

Palyn Reid added 14 points and Brayli Simpson chipped in 12 points for Pottsboro (25-4, 8-1), which can clinch a playoff spot with a victory at Howe on Tuesday night.

District 10-5A

McKinney North 61, Sherman 30

In Sherman, Shamiah Johnson scored 11 points during the Lady Bearcats’ loss to first place McKinney North in district action.

Brooklyn Fielder added six points for Sherman (7-19, 2-7), which will travel to rival Denison on Tuesday night.

Ciara Harris scored 16 points for McKinney North (25-1, 9-0), which clinched a playoff spot with the victory.

Princeton 53, Denison 43

In Princeton, Jade Fry and Alyssa Rhodes each had 10 points during the Lady Yellow Jackets’ loss to second-place Princeton in district play.

Kaelie Massenburg added nine points for Denison (17-10, 2-7), which hosts rival Sherman on Tuesday night.

Ariyanna Stephens scored 12 points for Princeton (16-11, 7-2), which is tied with Wylie East for second place.

District 9-4A

Sanger 61, Van Alstyne 42

In Sanger, the fourth-place Lady Panthers lost against first-place Sanger in district action.

Van Alstyne (16-12, 4-4) has the district bye on Tuesday before hosting Aubrey on Friday night.

Lexie Martin scored 23 points for Sanger (22-4, 7-0).

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 53, Pilot Point 8

In Whitesboro, Olivia Hildebrand scored 18 points as second-place Whitesboro defeated Pilot Point in district action.

Libby Langford added nine points and Allison Muntz chipped in seven points for Whitesboro (22-7, 8-1), which can clinch a playoff spot with a victory at Callisburg on Tuesday night.

Lindsey True scored four points for fifth-place Pilot Point (11-11, 3-6).

Ponder 71, S&S 27

In Ponder, the fourth-place Lady Rams suffered a district lost against first-place Ponder.

S&S (15-7, 5-4) will host Boyd on Tuesday night.

Ponder (16-11, 9-0) clinched a playoff spot with a victory.

District 13-2A

Muenster 85, Tioga 27

In Tioga, the fourth-place Lady Bulldogs lost against first-place Muenster in district action.

Tioga (11-18, 2-5), which is tied with Lindsay in the standings, travels to Chico on Tuesday night.

Muenster (23-3, 8-0) clinched a playoff spot with the victory.

District 14-2A

Tom Bean 53, Wolfe City 42

In Tom Bean, Emma Lowing scored 19 points as fourth-place Tom Bean defeated second-place Wolfe City in district action.

Samantha Lind added eight points while Taylor Brown and Emmy Pennell each finished with seven points for Tom Bean (11-17, 4-4), which travels to Honey Grove on Tuesday night.

Madison Bell scored 13 points for Wolfe City (19-11, 6-2).