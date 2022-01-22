College Basketball Roundup — Austin College, Grayson teams sweep

Herald Democrat

Natalie McCoy knocked down all four of her three-point attempts on the way to 16 points as Austin College cruised to a 75-39 victory over Centenary in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action at Hughey Gym.

Gunter native Sarah Putnicki added 15 points, four rebounds and four assists, Kacie West chipped in 12 points and Lauren Traylor totaled six points and seven rebounds for Austin College (4-9, 3-2), which plays at Centenary on Tuesday night.

Destini Powell led Centenary (3-12, 1-6) with 14 points.

NTJCAC

Grayson College 71, Weatherford College 59

Iamni Eubanks scored 18 points as Grayson College defeated Weatherford College, 71-59, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Viking Gymnasium.

Daiysha Brown added 14 points, Promise Taylor chipped in nine points and Marta Duda totaled seven points for Grayson (11-9, 4-2), which has won four of its last five games.

The Lady Vikings host Temple College on Wednesday night.

GAC

Henderson State 76, Southeastern Oklahoma State 57

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. —Kamryn Cantwell had 24 points and seven rebounds but Southeastern Oklahoma State suffered a 76-57 loss against Henderson State in Great American Conference play.

Briley Moon finished with 13 points and three assists while Lauren Beason and Chandler Kemp were next with five points each for the Savage Storm (7-9, 5-5), who host Harding on Thursday night.

Men

SCAC

Austin College 81, Centenary 78

Austin College trailed by as many as 13 but a big run to open the second half pushed the 'Roos on the way to an 81-78 victory against Centenary in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action at Hughey Gym.

Jackson Rennie scored 21, hitting 5-of-13 threes, while Tristan Dick finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and seven steals, Sherman native Jaylyn Cleamons had 15 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and Jason Jones totaled 12 points, 11 rebounds and four steals for Austin College (5-9, 2-3), which plays at Centenary on Tuesday.

Braedon Board scored 23 points for Centenary (8-7, 3-4).

NTJCAC

Grayson College 79, Weatherford College 78

Tyrone Williams had 27 points as Grayson College edged Weatherford College, 79-78, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Viking Gymnasium.

D.J. Thomas added 20 points, Rajeir Jones chipped in 11 points and Joshua Robinson totaled eight points for Grayson (15-5, 3-2), which hosts Temple College on Wednesday night.

GAC

Henderson State 84, Southeastern Oklahoma State 73

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Bobby Johnson had 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists but Southeastern Oklahoma State came up short in an 84-73 loss at Henderson State in Great American Conference action.

Adam Dworsky scored 17 points to go with a game-high five assists, Ante Brzovic totaled 16 points and six rebounds and Kellen Manek chipped in eight points for the Savage Storm (12-4, 7-3), who host Harding on Thursday night.