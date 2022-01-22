Boys Basketball Roundup — Sherman nips North; Tigers stuns Bells

Herald Democrat

Vontrelle Sanders scored 16 points as Sherman held on for a 51-49 victory against McKinney North in District 10-5A action at Bearcat Gymnasium.

Kasai Burton had 10 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, Phoenix Grant totaled nine points and five rebounds, Jacob Lester chipped in seven points and Ashton Alexander chipped in five points and three blocks for Sherman (12-14, 2-5), which travels to rival Denison on Tuesday night.

The Bearcats, who are tied with Wylie East sixth place, moved a game behind McKinney North (11-9, 3-4) in the standings heading into the second half of the district schedule.

Princeton 65, Denison 29

In Princeton, the Yellow Jackets suffered a loss against third-place Princeton to finish the first half of District 10-5A action.

Denison (0-20, 0-7) will host rival Sherman on Tuesday night.

Princeton (14-11, 4-3) remained tied with The Colony in the standings.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 82, Sanger 43

In Sanger, the first-place Panthers cruised to a victory over Sanger in district action.

Van Alstyne (21-5, 6-0) has the district bye on Tuesday before hosting Aubrey on Friday night. A victory against the Chaparrals would clinch a playoff spot.

Sanger dropped to 8-16 overall and 1-5 in district play.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 64, Pilot Point 52

In Whitesboro, Torran Naglestad had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists as second-place Whitesboro picked up a victory over Pilot Point in district action.

Mac Harper finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, Jake Hermes totaled 12 points and 12 rebounds and Kason Williams added 11 points and six rebounds for Whitesboro (18-6, 6-1), which travels to Callisburg on Tuesday night.

Ponder 68, S&S 30

In Ponder, the fourth-place Rams suffered a loss against first-place Ponder to end the first half of the district schedule.

S&S (10-12, 3-4), which is tied with Boyd in the standings, hosts Boyd on Tuesday night.

Tyler Long scored 23 points for Ponder (22-3, 7-0).

District 11-3A

Gunter 38, Bells 36

In Gunter, Kenny Burkholder’s three-pointer from the left corner with three seconds left lifted fifth-place Gunter to a victory over district co-leader Bells.

Jake Schafer knocked away a pass in the paint to preserve the victory for Gunter (18-7, 3-4), which enters the second half of district play tied with Howe in the standings.

Burkholder had 16 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists while Brady Harris and Kaiden Pines chipped in seven points apiece for the Tigers, who travel to Bonham on Tuesday.

Bells (19-4, 6-1), which dropped into a first-place tie with Leonard, hosts Blue Ridge on Tuesday night.

Leonard 58, Pottsboro 44

In Pottsboro, the third-place Cardinals suffered a loss against district co-leader Leonard.

Pottsboro (15-11, 4-3) will start the second half of 11-3A play tied with Blue Ridge as it travels to Howe on Tuesday night.

District 13-2A

Collinsville 64, Chico 33

In Collinsville, Nathen Bocanegra hit five three-pointers on the way to 20 points and also added 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals as the third-place Pirates picked up a victory against Chico.

Carter Scott had 19 points, 11 rebounds and three steals and Colin Barnes scored nine points for Collinsville (8-15, 3-3), which is tied with Tioga and Era in the standings. The Pirates play at Alvord on Tuesday night

Chico fell to 8-19 overall and 0-6 in district action.

Muenster 49, Tioga 27

In Tioga, the third-place Bulldogs lost against first-place Muenster in district action.

Tioga (10-12, 3-3), which is tied with Collinsville and Era in the standings, travels to Chico on Tuesday night.

Grant Hess and Eli Saucer each scored nine points for Muenster (19-3, 6-0).