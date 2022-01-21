Soccer Roundup — Bearcats enter district off a loss; DHS squads win
ARGYLE — Paxson Wecker scored during the second half but the Sherman Bearcats came up short in a 4-1 loss against Argyle in non-district action.
Sherman played the Eagles scoreless into the second half but Argyle had three goals in the span of six minutes to open up a 3-0 advantage.
Wecker scored with 10 minutes remaining but five minutes later Argyle notched its final goal.
The Bearcats (4-2-2) travel to Prosper Rock Hill on Tuesday night for the District 10-5A opener.
Burkburnett Tournament
Denison 2, Borger 0
WICHITA FALLS — The Denison Yellow Jackets closed out the first day of the Burkburnett Tournament with a victory against Borger.
Denison opened the tourney with a 4-1 loss against Wichita Falls Hirschi.
The Yellow Jackets (3-3-2) will end the tournament with a match-up against Pampa on Saturday morning.
Girls
Highway 5 Tournament
Denison 2, Wichita Falls 1
ANNA —The Denison Lady Yellow Jackets closed out the Highway 5 Tournament with a victory against Wichita Falls.
Denison (7-1-2) went 2-0-1 during the tourney with a 2-2 against Anna and a 10-0 victory over Borger.
The Lady Jackets play at Wylie East on Tuesday night for the start of District 10-5A play.