Grayson softball picked as NTJCAC favorite in preseason poll

The Grayson College softball team is the preseason pick to win the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.

Grayson finished ahead of McLennan and Temple in the voting with Weatherford and Vernon rounding out the top five. NCTC, Cisco, Hill and Ranger finished sixth through ninth.

The Lady Vikings are coming off the best season in program history with a 49-7 record and National Junior College Athletic Association runner-up finish.

Grayson opens the season against San Jacinto-South in the Galveston Tournament on Feb. 3.