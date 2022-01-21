College Basketball Roundup — AC, Southeastern men come away with wins

Herald Democrat

Jackson Rennie scored 16 points to go with six assists and Austin College held off a late surge by Arlington Baptist University for an 83-74 victory in non-conference action at Hughey Gym.

Jason Jones totaled 15 points, 14 rebounds, four steals and three assists, Sherman native Jaylyn Cleamons added 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals, Chase Antosca scored 12 points and Chanston Goodman finished with seven points, five rebounds and five assists for Austin College (4-9), which returns to Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action when it hosts Centenary on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Trey Ballard had a game-high 18 points to lead Arlington Baptist (5-8).

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 81, Ouachita Baptist 65

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Ante Brzovic turned in his third straight double-double with 24 points and 20 rebounds to lift Southeastern Oklahoma State to an 81-65 victory over Ouachita Baptist in Great American Conference play.

Bobby Johnson added 17 points, Jett Sternberger and Kellen Manek each finished with 14 points and Adam Dworsky handed out a game-best eight assists and added seven rebounds for the Savage Storm (12-3, 7-2), which plays at Henderson State on Saturday afternoon.

Ma’Darius Hobson and Alex Scariolo each had 15 points for Ouachita Baptist (4-13, 2-9).

Women

GAC

Ouachita Baptist 72, Southeastern Oklahoma State 51

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Briley Moon had 13 points and five rebounds but Southeastern Oklahoma State suffered a 72-51 loss against Ouachita Baptist in Great American Conference play.

Kamryn Cantwell added 12 points and eight boards, Lauren Beason finished with six points and Caitlin Kobiske and Chandler Kemp chipped in five each for the Savage Storm (7-8, 5-4), who play at Henderson State on Saturday afternoon.

Aspen Thorton scored 17 points for Ouachita Baptist (7-8, 5-6).