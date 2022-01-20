Lynn Burkhead — Less is more as duck season comes to an end

Herald Democrat

Years ago, when I was a Denison High School student and my duck hunting career had only just begun, I was a frequent shopper in downtown Denison at the Sporting Goods Department of Barrett’s Cut-Rate Drugs on Main Street.

Especially about this time of year as the current crop of hunting gear went on sale at clearance prices, all to make room for the fishing gear that would be arriving any day now.

Over time, I bought a garage full of gear from Bob McCraw and all of his counterparts down in the basement area of Barrett’s, things that ranged from a Remington waterfowl parka in brown World War II camo to an Olt duck call or two to decoys by the dozen.

By the time I had moved on from the Land of the Yellow Jackets to the Land of the Grayson County College Vikings — and then the Land of the University of North Texas Mean Green Eagles — I had a truck load of plastic decoys consisting of Flambeau, Carry Lite, and G&H blocks that looked like mallards, pintails, green-winged teal, and Canada geese.

As I assembled my decoy bags filled with dozens of tin soldier blocks that all looked alike and bobbed silently at the water’s edge, I was filled with the idea that when it came to duck hunting gear, the more, the merrier.

Over time, as I learned from my own mistakes — and learned the waterfowling ropes from duck hunting mentors like Jim Lillis, Gary Jacobs, Cory Sartor, the late Mike Horne, Mike Bardwell, the late Jeff Camp, Perry Elliott, and the late J.J. Kent among others — I began to slowly learn the error of my ways.

At least where late season duck hunting in North Texas was concerned, a time when less is actually more as weary mallards and their fowl kin quit responding to a duck hunter brandishing two or three dozen decoys and a big highballing duck call on the local marsh.

Thanks to kind and patient mentors, and the school of hard knocks and no limits, it finally dawned on yours truly that most years, final days duck hunting is a different game than it was before Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Especially if hunters are using the same old bag of tricks on quackers that have been shot at for several months now as they journey down the Central Flyway. Those same ducks have seen every trick in the book on their southward trek from Canada, seeing rigs that feature the same sizes, the same colors, the same head positions, and the same spread numbers.

So much so that the local wise guy ducks probably will be able to tell you the brand of decoy you’re using and how much they cost per dozen, even if you bought them years ago at your favorite local sporting goods store.

In other words, as the current duck season starts to wane for another year, you’ve got to do more than simply toss out a few dozen mallard blocks onto the water if you’ve got a hankering for roast mallard straight out of the oven.

How can you change up your January duck hunting game and swing the late season odds into your favor? Well, one thing you can do is to change up the visibility factor by adding in a few different species to the spread, something I’m sure would have made Mr. McCraw smile as I opened up the wallet and brought even more decoys home.

What does that mean? Leave some of the greenhead blocks at home, instead opting for a few pintails, a handful of wigeon, or maybe even some shovelers, redheads, and perhaps a late season goldeneye or two as the migration starts to push northward again. There are plenty of good options today from Avian-X, Greenhead Gear, Higdon, G&H, and more to help make your spread look a little more varied in the late going.

Also keep in mind that as drakes and hens begin to pair up for the coming breeding season this spring, not to mention flocks getting broken up by storms and hunting pressure down the flyways, that the big numbers of ducks found traveling together are likely done for another year.

Meaning that right now, clearance prices or no clearance prices, it often pays to reduce the size of your decoy rig by a considerable margin. In fact, while my late waterfowling friend J.J. Kent used to put out several dozen blocks earlier in the season as he chased ducks from here to Wichita Falls, he often took the opposite approach during the final days of the season.

In fact, I seem to remember that one of his more spectacular season closing shoots actually came one day when he put out three decoys — that’s right, three decoys — in his spread that was tossed onto the surface of a moderately sized North Texas pond. So successful was that last weekend outing that I can almost see him smile and hear him chuckle now.

If increased variety and decreased spread size are two ways to adjust your end of season decoy rig, then a third way is to focus on producing some sort of natural looking motion as the blocks ride the water.

But that may not mean using the standard issue spinning wing decoys that can work wonders earlier in the season, but can also become a detriment later on as the season winds down.

Why? Because every flock of greenheads has seen the army of spinners on their march down the continent and its four flyways. Heck, they’ve probably even wanted to yell out to a few duck hunters below that it’s time to change the batteries!

Motion is certainly still a necessity, particularly on a calm bluebird day. But instead of having a couple of spinners going non-stop, opt instead for a swimmer decoy, the use of Quiver Magnets that float and wobble in a spread, a start-and-stop motion decoy that can be remotely controlled, or the use of the tried-and-true decoy jerk rig.

A final trick to luring in a flock of January red-legged mallards into your spread is to avoid “lining” the ducks when they fly over. Because when they do, they'll often see any dark decoy lines below, all as they climb for the stratosphere.

How can you avoid that? By using clear 400-lb. test mono-filament anchoring rigs (dubbed Texas-rigs), either the home-made variety or those offered by companies like Mojo, Rig ‘Em Right, or Cabela's.

Put a little extra thought into your decoy rig over the next couple of weekends and the reward could be a late season limit of greenheads hanging from the duck strap.

One that you could even head down to Barrett’s and brag about to Mr. Bob. In fact, I can almost see him smile and laugh now.

And when that happens, you’ve know you’ve done something right. Even if you are just a high school kid still trying to find his way along in the duck hunting world.