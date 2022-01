Herald Democrat

TERRELL — Taelor Willard scored 26 points as Grayson College rolled to a 104-41 victory against Southwestern Christian College in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

Fatou Thiam added 19 points, Marta Duda totaled 17 points, and Sonja Schuch chipped in nine points for the Lady Vikings (10-9, 3-2), who host Weatherford College on Saturday.