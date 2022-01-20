J.B. Webb — Things they are a changing on the lake

Herald Democrat

Fishing is funny; I like to think Texoma has four seasons. Each one calls for a little different approach for fishing. Each season has its lures, rods and baits.

In early spring bigger baits and lures are the way to go. A little later as the fish move up on beds, smaller baits may work better. Plastic baits cast to the beds may take several throws before the nesting fish gets mad and picks up the bait.

But there are times when you could cast all day at a bed and never get a hit. I fish light line all year around. It is more sensitive for me than the bigger lines.

What I will do in winter and colder water is go to a braid line. I can get small-sized line but with a bigger breaking point. I also connect the braid with a 2-4 foot fluorocarbon leader. Even using the best knot for doing that I also put a little Super Glue on the knot to be on the safe side.

When the spawn is over and the fish move up and go to eating, different lures can be called for. Everyone has their favorite. This is a time that fishing can be fun and they likely will bite.

Summer sees another change on baits, rods, and line for me. Now soft plastic baits, Topwaters, Spinnerbaits and Jigs or plastic worms get the call. Summer will also see the stripers and sandbass all over the lake.

Night fishing is good also if you want to beat the heat. Now is a time everyone has their own kinds of lures they like to fish. I stick with my Pradco Fishing Tackle. They make every lure you need and I’ve used them for years and they still work for me. I had an old Bassmaster Tournament winner I was working a show with who told me as we watched people all up and down the aisles picking lures tell me that most lures were made for catching people; fish weren’t for the most part that picky.

He said getting the bait into a likely area and finding the right retrieve can be as important, or more so, than bait colors.

Going into fall sees the striper and sandbass continuing to be on top, now is when A Rigs Like a YUM Brella, Big Slabs and Swim baits and Big Topwaters can be about all you need. This time of the year also sees me going to weighted corks and homemade streamers. Blade Baits this time of year, like the new Booyah Covian Series Spinnerbaits, are hard to beat.

Night fishing around this time will see me going to a War Eagle or Booyah Black Spinner bait. Now I know I talk a lot about Pradco Brands but I have used them for 20-plus years as they bought out companies that had sponsored me and I have faith in them.

There were two local baits I used for years made by the Whopper Stopper and Bomber Bait Company in Sherman and Gainesville. Pradco bought them out and some of the Whopper Stopper lures are sold now under the Heddon name but a few are coming back as Whopper Stopper; the Bayou Boogie is one as Bomber kept their name.

Try a trip to Lurenet.com and see the list of baits they have in their different lines. If you find one you like and it isn’t carried by local tackle stores you can order online. This year try shifting the way you fish; you might just find a new gold mine and if you don’t you can always go back.

My article for this week is not the best fishing for me. Tuesday it was a little windy to start and as the day went on it blew harder. I stayed close to our ramp and made a short run to where I had been catching fish.

There were no gulls or loons around but I started fishing anyway. It was slow and I only caught six fish in a little over four hours. But I was more than satisfied as there were four bass and two sandbass. All came on a 3/8 oz Blakemore Road Runner with a 3.5 inch YUM Pulse. I had a little bit of a bumpy, wet ride to get back.

Wednesday I hit the water again and it was still windy. I stayed in our cove for a couple of hours and only had one hit but I caught it. I played something big to the top where I could see it and it was a big smallmouth.

Before I could touch him, he made a heck of a commotion by the side of Tombstone and got off. Now the Road Runner I was using has a small hook and the smallie had almost straightened it out. My fault I had the brake too tight.

Looks like the rest of this week will be spent carrying in wood, keeping the fireplace going and sipping some beverages. Life is good at the lake now even with some new bumps in the road making things more costly. Stay warm and be careful if you do go out on the water.