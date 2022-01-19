Girls Basketball Roundup — Van Alstyne cruises; Pottsboro wins

Herald Democrat

VAN ALSTYNE — Callie Blankenship scored 13 points as third-place Van Alstyne defeated Gainesville, 66-28, in District 9-4A action.

Presley McDonald added 12 points, Bailey Henderson had 11 points and Kelsie Adams totaled nine points for Van Alstyne (16-11, 4-3), which is tied with Celina in the standings.

The Lady Panthers travel to first-place Sanger on Friday night.

Landrie Polk scored 18 points for Gainesville (6-21, 0-7).

District 10-5A

Prosper Rock Hill 37, Sherman 34

In Frisco, Shamiah Johnson scored 13 points during the Lady Bearcats’ loss to Prosper Rock Hill in district action.

Jaliyah Guess added 12 points for Sherman (7-18, 2-6), which hosts first-place McKinney North on Friday night.

Prosper Rock Hill (11-12, 3-5) remained in a tie with Lovejoy for fourth place.

Wylie East 61, Denison 42

In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a district loss against second-place Wylie East.

Denison (17-9, 2-6) travels to Princeton on Friday night.

Wylie East (14-9, 6-2) is tied with Princeton for second place.

District 11-3A

Gunter 83, Blue Ridge 17

In Blue Ridge, Alyssa Tarpley scored 20 points as first-place Gunter defeated fifth-place Blue Ridge in district action.

Kinley Johnson added 17 points, Blakely Esnard added 14 points, Rhyan Pogue chipped in 12 points and Rylie Bracewell totaled nine points for Gunter (20-7, 8-0), which can clinch a playoff spot with a victory on Friday when it hosts Bells.

Bells 39, Bonham 10

In Bonham, the third-place Lady Panthers earned a victory against Bonham in district play.

Bells (18-10, 6-2) heads to first-place Gunter on Friday night.

Bonham (5-23, 0-8) faces Blue Ridge on Friday.

Pottsboro 57, Whitewright 28

In Pottsboro, Palyn Reid scored 20 points as the second-place Lady Cardinals defeated fourth-place Whitewright in district action.

Aly Malone added 10 points while Brayli Simpson and Ava Sims each chipped in eight points for Pottsboro (24-4, 7-1), which hosts Leonard on Friday night.

Whitewright (19-7, 4-4) will host Howe on Friday.

Leonard 49, Howe 39

In Leonard, Kendall Griffin scored 15 points during the Lady Bulldogs’ loss to Leonard in district action.

Landery Sanders added 10 points and Matalee Stewart chipped in eight points for Howe (8-19, 2-6), which travels to Whitewright on Friday night.

District 13-2A

Muenster 80, Collinsville 23

In Muenster, the Lady Pirates suffered a district loss against first-place Muenster.

Collinsville (8-17, 1-6) will host Chico on Friday night.

Muenster (22-3, 7-0) will clinch a playoff spot with its next victory.