Boys Basketball Roundup — Gunter, Bells pick up victories

Herald Democrat

BLUE RIDGE — Kaiden Pines made six three-pointers and finished with 24 points as fifth-place Gunter beat fourth-place Blue Ridge, 49-38, in District 11-3A action.

Jackson Burkholder added 10 points, Mason Peacock chipped in seven points and seven rebounds and Kenny Burkholder totaled six points, six rebounds and four assists for Gunter (17-7, 2-4), which hosts first-place Bells on Friday night.

Jonathan Garza scored 25 points for Blue Ridge (14-12, 3-3).

Bells 46, Bonham 23

In Bonham, Bo Baker scored 13 points as the first-place Panthers remained undefeated in District 11-3A play with a victory over Bonham.

Spencer Hinds added eight points for Bells (19-3, 6-0), which plays at Gunter on Friday night.

Pottsboro 58, Whitewright 41

In Pottsboro, the third-place Cardinals defeated Whitewright in 11-3A action.

Pottsboro (15-10, 4-2) hosts second-place Leonard on Friday night.

Whitewright (4-15, 1-5) will host Howe on Friday.

Leonard 46, Howe 43

In Leonard, Austin Haley had 17 points, six rebounds and three steals as fifth-place Howe came up just short of beating second-place Leonard in 11-3A play.

The Bulldogs (7-8, 2-4) travel to Whitewright on Friday night.

District 10-5A

Prosper Rock Hill 60, Sherman 55

In Frisco, Kasai Burton scored 16 points during Sherman’s loss against second-place Prosper Rock Hill during district play.

Vontrelle Sanders added 12 points, Jordan Molina chipped in nine points and Phoenix Grant totaled eight points for the Bearcats (11-14, 1-5), who host fourth-place McKinney North on Friday night.

Ant Williams scored 17 points for Prosper Rock Hill (14-10, 5-1).

Wylie East 72, Denison 38

In Denison, the Yellow Jackets suffered a district loss against Wylie East.

Denison (0-19, 0-6) will travel to fourth-place Princeton on Friday.

Wylie East improved to 12-12 overall and 2-4 in district action.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 84, Gainesville 26

In Van Alstyne, the first-place Panthers cruised to a victory against Gainesville.

Van Alstyne (20-5, 5-0) will travel to Sanger on Friday night.

Gainesville drops to 8-18 overall and 0-5 in district play.

District 13-2A

Muenster 46, Collinsville 29

In Muenster, Carter Scott had nine points and 13 rebounds during fourth-place Collinsville’s loss against first-place Muenster in district play.

Nathen Bocanegra and Jagger Goedertier each scored eight points while Jake Westerfield grabbed seven rebounds for Collinsville (7-15, 2-3), which hosts Chico on Friday night.

Grant Hess scored 10 points to lead Muenster (18-3, 5-0).

District 14-2A

Bland 72, Tom Bean 27

In Merit, the Tomcats suffered a loss against district co-leader Bland.

Tom Bean (4-16, 1-4) will host Wolfe City on Friday night.