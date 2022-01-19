Bearcats bounce back from first district loss, beat Rams

SADLER — There was a slight change to the routine as the Whitesboro Bearcats kicked off the final week of district’s first-half schedule.

An extension to a holiday weekend because of COVID-19 changed up the routine a little bit and that was combined with the team coming off an overtime loss against rival Ponder in a battle for sole possession of first place.

But since the start of the season Whitesboro has had to adjust along the way, and the second-place Bearcats did that in the middle two quarters for a 52-36 victory over the fourth-place S&S Rams in District 10-3A action.

Jake Hermes had 19 points, Kason Williams and Max Hinsley each finished with nine points, Torran Naglestad totaled seven points and Mac Harper chipped in six points for Whitesboro (17-6, 5-1), which hosts Pilot Point on Friday.

The Bearcats have lost just twice since having a full roster following the football team’s historic run to the region final lasted until the middle of December, including winning the Leonard Tournament before getting into district action on a full-time basis.

“They’re getting there,” Whitesboro head coach Toby Sluder said. “I think we can continue to get better. We did some different stuff today to work on it.”

Daymon Orr scored 15 points and Kevin Sanchez added 12 points for S&S (10-11, 3-3), which travels to Ponder on Friday night. Outside of Orr and Sanchez, the rest of the Rams combined to make just three shots as S&S was held to single digits in each of the final three quarters.

Whitesboro broke the game open in the third quarter as Williams, Hermes and Hinsley all hit a pair of shots – none bigger than a three-pointer by Williams, who transferred from Texoma Christian, from the top of the key to beat the buzzer and make it a 46-27 advantage.

“He’s fit in just fine,” Sluder said. “His defense is really starting to pick up. He had several steals tonight.”

Sanchez and Orr had buckets in the closing minute but outside of that, the Rams got only two other points on a basket from Orr after being down just eight at the break.

Neither side did much scoring in the fourth. S&S opened the quarter with a free throw by Eli Mahan and a Sanchez bucket to get within 16 but it was as close as the Rams would get, matching that with the final score.

Despite Whitesboro scoring only six points in the frame, including just two in the first six minutes, S&S wasn’t much better with only nine points in the stanza.

Sanchez hit two free throws to open the second quarter and S&S was up 16-15 before the Rams went scoreless for nearly five minutes.

Whitesboro responded with a 9-0 run bookended by a pair of Hinsley free throws while Hermes and Williams contributed shots in the middle for a 24-16 lead. Orr halted the run by banking home a three-pointer but that turned out to be a rare basket in the quarter. Both teams made just two shots apiece in the frame with the other nine coming at the line.

The Rams came into the contest hoping to force a three-way tie for second place along with Whitesboro and Paradise but are now tied with Boyd for fourth in the standings.

S&S played well in the first quarter and was down just 15-14 following the opening eight minutes.

Naglestad and Hermes helped the Cats to a 9-5 advantage by the middle of the frame before Orr converted a three-point play and Sanchez scored on a drive to tie the game at 12 with 48 seconds showing.

Hermes finished off a three-point play on the ensuing possession that allowed Whitesboro to hold the slim one-point lead when Orr ended the quarter with a bucket.

“They run a pretty good offense,” Sluder said. “They run that five-out which can give you trouble.”