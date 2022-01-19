Aleman steps down at S&S to be Braswell OC

The S&S Rams are looking for a head football coach and athletic director after Josh Aleman stepped down to become the offensive coordinator at Denton Braswell.

Aleman spent the past three seasons leading the Rams in his first opportunity as a head coach, reaching the second round of the playoffs in 2020 and finishing with a 9-22 record.

The Sherman native and former Texas Tech offensive lineman was hired by S&S in May 2019 after serving as an assistant at his high school alma mater in four of the five previous seasons.

Aleman was initially going to be the offensive coordinator at Center under former Bells head coach Scott Ponder for that upcoming season but then S&S came open when James Gage left to be the OC at Alvin and Aleman jumped at the chance to run his own program for the first time.

He had started his coaching career at Bells before his first two-year stint at Sherman from 2014-15.

This past season S&S finished 2-8 overall and 2-4 in District 8-3A (II) action. The Rams were a victory short of a second straight playoff berth — a 14-0 loss against Whitewright was the difference between the final postseason spot and fifth place in the standings.

S&S went 0-4 in non-district play, then had wins over Blue Ridge and Lone Oak before ending the season with losses against the four 8-3A (II) playoff teams — Gunter, Bells, Leonard and Whitewright.

Aleman took over a program that went 0-10 before his arrival and was 1-9 in his first season with a victory against Callisburg in the third-to-last-game of the season to snap an 18-game losing streak.

In 2020 the Rams made it all the way to the area round before losing to Holliday for a 6-5 overall record. S&S went 3-3 in 8-3A (II) contests to earn the third seed for the postseason.

A 20-7 win over Blooming Grove in the bi-district round was the program’s first playoff victory since a region semifinal appearance in 2014.

One of those victories was a 70-0 decision in the season-opener against Tom Bean, which tied the school record for most points and largest margin of victory, matching a 70-0 victory against Prosper to close out the 1965 season. It was also the Rams’ first shutout in four years.

S&S beat Callisburg 14-0 the next game for back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 1998 and opened a season with two straight shutouts for the first time since 1963.

The Rams will find out their district opponents for the 2022 and 2023 late next week when the University Interscholastic League releases its latest realignment. S&S is expected to remain with many of its current 8-3A (II) members — Gunter, Bells, Leonard, Blue Ridge and Lone Oak — with Howe sliding into the spot vacated by Whitewright dropping down to Class 2A.

Aleman is familiar with Braswell — he was an assistant there during the 2016 season before spending two years as the running game coordinator at Sherman leading into taking over at S&S.

That season with the Bengals was the first in program history and now Aleman has been brought back by Cody Moore, who has led Braswell since its inception, to run the offense.

Braswell was a 5A program in its first four seasons and went 9-3 and shared the District 7-5A (II) crown in 2019, reaching the area round before moving up to Class 6A.

The Bengals have gone 5-5 the past two seasons in the highest classification, missing out on the playoffs by a game each time in District 5-6A, which is highlighted by powerhouse Allen at the top of the standings.

Aleman was a three-time all-district selection and honorable mention all-state pick for the Bearcats before signing with Texas Tech. He was there for three years before finishing his career at Southeastern Oklahoma State.