Sherman girls soccer loses home match to Wichita Falls

Kaley Wuestenfeld scored the only goal for the Sherman Lady Bearcats during a 3-1 loss against Wichita Falls in non-district action at Sherman High School.

Wuestenfeld gave the Lady Cats a 1-0 lead off a corner kick midway through the first half and match stayed that way until Wichita Falls tied the score just under 10 minutes into the second half and then added its last two goals in the final 14 minutes.

Briany Mendoza made 13 saves for Sherman (3-3-1), which is off until Tuesday when it hosts Prosper Rock Hill to open District 10-5A play.