Herald Democrat

AC women's basketball beats St. Thomas in SCAC play

HOUSTON — Natalie McCoy had 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals as Austin College defeated St. Thomas, 74-63, in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

Kacie West finished with 17 points, four assists and three rebounds, Sarah Putnicki and Naomi Anamekwe each totaled 12 points and seven rebounds and Lauren Taylor chipped in seven points and four rebounds for Austin College (3-9, 2-2), which hosts Centenary on Saturday.

Olivia Anga and Micayla Hamilton each scored 16 points for St. Thomas (3-9, 1-5).