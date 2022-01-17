College Basketball Roundup — Grayson teams lose against Collin County

Herald Democrat

PLANO — D.J. Thomas scored 28 points during Grayson College’s 80-74 loss to Collin County Community College in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action that snapped the Vikings’ nine-game winning streak.

Joshua Robinson totaled 18 points, Tyrone Williams added 12 points and Dorian Benford chipped in seven points for Grayson (14-4, 1-1), which plays at Southwestern Christian College on Wednesday night.

Women

NTJCAC

Collin County 81, Grayson 59

PLANO — Promise Taylor scored 18 points during Grayson College’s 81-59 loss to Collin County Community College in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

Taelor Willard added 13 points and Marta Duda chipped in 12 points for the Lady Vikings (9-9, 2-2), who play at Southwestern Christian College on Wednesday night.