Austin College swimmers fare well on Senior Day

The Austin College swim teams performed well at the Austin College Invitational in Hannah Natatorium, with the men taking second place while the women placed third in a tri-meet that also featured Centenary College and the University of the Ozarks.

The ‘Roo men scored 325 points and were led by Max Saenz, Charles Stafford, Daniel Hunt and Alex Lai winning the 200 free relay in 1:32.05 while the quartet of Saenz, Hunt, Ben Rafalski and Stafford took second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:46.92.

Saenz also won the 100 backstroke in 58.00 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 53.87 seconds while Stafford won the 50 free with a time of 23.58 seconds and the 100 free in 50.90 seconds.

Lai was the runner-up in the 100 free with a time of 50.90 seconds and 200 breaststroke in 2:31.85.

The 'Roo women totaled 421 points and were led by Chloe Hunt, Samantha Thiele, Becca Tobias, and Eleanna Martinez winning the 200 medley relay in 1:59.72 and the quartet of Hunt, Martinez, Lauren Olivier and Liberty Chanin won the 200 free relay in 1:49.40.

Thiele also won the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.63, the 100 free in 56.13 seconds and the 200 breaststroke in 2:30.20 and Hunt won the 100 backstroke in 1:05.15.

Chanin was the runner-up in the 1,650 free with a time of 19:07.42 and the 500 free in 5:36.99 and Martinez placed third in the 50 free at 27.32 seconds.