Austin College hires Goyen as head men's soccer coach

Herald Democrat

Austin College has tabbed Taylor Goyen as its new head men's soccer coach, athletics director David Norman has announced.

Goyen is a 2019 graduate of Austin College and most recently served as an assistant for both the men's and women's programs at Ranger College.

"I want to thank David Norman and President Steven O'Day for the opportunity to return to my alma mater," Goyen said. "Austin College had an enormous impact on my development as a student-athlete, and I am beyond grateful to be able to return to the institution that has done so much for me."

While at Ranger, Goyen, a Frisco native who played midfield at AC, helped guide the women's program to its first ever NJCAA national ranking and a 9-1-2 overall record. He also helped lead the men's program to a NJCAA Region V finals appearance.

"We are thrilled to welcome Taylor back to Austin College as our new head men's soccer coach," Norman said. "Taylor's love for the College and our program, as well as his passion for the game of soccer and first-hand experience as an NCAA Division III student-athlete, make him an ideal fit to lead the Kangaroo men's soccer team."

Prior to coaching at Ranger, Goyen worked as an assistant for both the men's and women's programs at Sul Ross State University during the 2020-21 academic year, helping both Lobos programs reach the American Southwest Conference Tournament.

Goyen worked as an assistant coach for the Schreiner University women's program during the 2019-20 campaign, helping the Mountaineers to the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament, and before heading to Schreiner he served as a student assistant for former Austin College head coach Mark Hudson during the 2018 season.

"I want to thank Mark Hudson for the support throughout my playing and coaching career," Goyen said. "I am forever grateful, and I am excited to create a culture of long-term success at Austin College."

Goyen earned SCAC Academic Honor Roll recognition during his time at Austin College, while appearing in more than 40 games and helping lead the 'Roos to the SCAC Tournament, and holds a USSF D license.