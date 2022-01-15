Tioga, Collinsville flip spots in the 13-2A standings after Dogs' win

TIOGA — The Tioga Bulldogs and Collinsville Pirates entered their first match-up right next to each other in the top half of the district standings.

And when it was over, they were still side by side, except the order had changed.

“I think that all the district teams are so close. Coming in I thought we could win the whole thing or finish last,” first-year THS head coach Adam Wodach said. “As soon as you panic, things tend to spiral. We executed the game plan to a ‘T.’ We just played phenomenal. ”

Some strong long-distance shooting helped the third-place Bulldogs put some distance between them and the fourth-place Pirates on the scoreboard in Tioga’s 57-39 victory in 13-2A action.

Hayden Hilliard made five three-pointers on the way to 22 points, Austin Norwood also hit five threes and totaled 17 points and Logan Westbrook chipped in seven points for Tioga (10-11, 3-2), which has the district bye on Tuesday night before ending the first half of district play by hosting first-place Muenster on Friday night.

Rylan Newman had 12 points and nine rebounds, Carter Scott added 11 points, 13 rebounds and four steals and Nathen Bocanegra finished with nine points for Collinsville (7-14, 2-2), which travels to Muenster on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs started the fourth quarter with a 7-1 burst that eliminated any chance of a Collinsville comeback and the gap crested at 22 on Westbrook’s layin with 3:15 remaining for Tioga’s final points of the night.

Tioga held Collinsville to single digits in the first, third and fourth quarters and if not for a pair of buckets during the final 35 seconds, the Pirates would have gone the final quarter hitting just one shot.

“Logan Westbrook at the top of the zone is relentless,” Wodach said. “He makes it hard to get comfortable. We were relentless with our effort and our pressure.”

Tioga made only six shots in the third quarter but five of them were three-pointers and allowed the home team to hold a 46-31 advantage heading to the fourth.

“There were possessions where all five guys touched the ball twice and then there’s an open three in the corner,” Wodach said. “We moved the ball so well. We were so unselfish.”

Hilliard, Westbrook and Norwood each had one in a 10-3 spurt to open the second half and Collinsville manage just a three from Newman for the first four-and-half minutes of the frame.

The Pirates’ last lead came at 14-12 on Bocanegra’s three-pointer from the top of the key with just over six minutes to go in the second quarter.

Hilliard responded with one of his own 30 seconds later and from that point on the only time Tioga didn’t lead was when Jagger Goedertier scored off a putback to tie the game at 22 with 1:11 remaining in the first half.

Norwood then drilled a three from the right corner before Hilliard was fouled on a three at the buzzer and he hit all of the free throws for a 28-22 margin at the break.

Collinsville led for almost the entire first quarter, jumping out to an 8-2 lead before threes from Norwood and Hilliard tied the score.

Scott made a free throw with 35 seconds showing to put the Pirates back in front but Norwood connected twice from the line with nine seconds on the clock as the Bulldogs held a slim 10-9 advantage after the opening eight minutes.