Soccer Roundup — Bearcats blast Burkburnett in tourney finale

Herald Democrat

Garrett Wilkens, Luis Perez and Victor Escobedo all scored twice during Sherman’s 9-1 victory against Burkburnett to end the Denison Varsity Cup.

Paxson Wecker and Adan Garcia each finished with a goal and an assist for the Bearcats (4-1-2), who only had a 2-1 lead at half-time before breaking the match wide open.

Perez and Wilkens scored both of their goals in the second half.

Josue Ramos also scored, Isai Guerrero totaled two assists and Jared Gibson, Roman Quintana, Adrian Paulin and Ceasar Perales all contributed assists for Sherman, which is off until playing at Argyle on Friday night

Denison 0, Anna 0

The Denison Yellow Jackets finished out the Denison Varsity Cup with a 0-0 tie against the Anna Coyotes.

Kanyon Ives earned the shutout by making five saves for Denison (2-2-2), which is off until playing in the Burkburnett Tournament on Friday.

Girls

Princeton Tournament

McKinney 3, Sherman 2

PRINCETON — Brandy Moran scored two goals but the Sherman Lady Bearcats came up short against McKinney to close the Princeton Tournament.

Kaley Wuestenfeld assisted on Moran’s goal that tied the score at one in the 23rd minute but McKinney took a 2-1 lead into half-time.

The second goal from Moran 12 minutes into the second half tied the score again but McKinney converted a penalty kick with nine minutes left to come away with the win.

Briany Mendoza made 12 saves for Sherman (3-2-1), which hosts Wichita Falls on Tuesday night.