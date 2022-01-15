Girls Basketball Roundup — Lady Jackets get close win; Bells tops Howe

Herald Democrat

The Denison Lady Yellow Jackets held off The Colony for a 37-35 victory during District 10-5A action at Denison.

The Lady Yellow Jackets (17-8, 2-5) snapped a three-game losing streak to end the first half of district play.

Denison, which is now tied with four other teams — including The Colony (7-10, 2-5) —in fourth place, hosts third-place Wylie East on Tuesday night.

Princeton 54, Sherman 34

In Sherman, Shamiah Johnson scored 12 points during the Lady Bearcats’ loss against second-place Princeton in District 10-5A action.

Ally Baker added eight points for Sherman (7-17, 2-5), which is now tied with four other teams for fourth place heading into the second half of district play.

The Lady Bearcats travel to face one of those teams, Prosper Rock Hill, on Tuesday night.

Makenna Walker scored 17 points to lead Princeton (15-10, 6-1).

District 9-4A

Celina 53, Van Alstyne 46

In Van Alstyne, Lanie Thorpe and Bailey Henderson each had 10 points during fourth-place Van Alstyne’s loss against second-place Celina to close out the first half of district play.

Kaelyn Miller added eight points and Kelsie Adams totaled seven points for Van Alstyne (15-11, 3-3), which hosts Gainesville on Tuesday night.

Madi Walters scored 19 points to lead Celina (8-12, 4-2).

District 10-3A

S&S 49, Valley View 16

In Sadler, Brenna Howard scored 16 points as third-place S&S defeated Valley View in district action.

Kylee Lewis added seven points while Olivia Manley and Harlee Wooten chipped in five points apiece for S&S (15-5, 5-2), which led 14-11 at half-time before breaking the game open by outscoring Valley View (9-12, 1-6) 23-0 in the third quarter.

S&S begins the second half by hosting second-place Whitesboro on Tuesday night.

Ponder 68, Whitesboro 63

In Ponder, Olivia Hildebrand scored 25 points during Whitesboro’s loss against Ponder in a battle for sole possession of first place.

Libby Langford had 15 points, Allison Muntz chipped in 10 points and A’niyah Shaw added eight points for Whitesboro (20-7, 6-1), which plays at third-place S&S on Tuesday night.

Tate Wells had 27 points to pace Ponder (14-11, 7-0).

District 11-3A

Bells 56, Howe 44

In Howe, Bailee Dorris had 18 points, eight rebounds and five steals as third-place Bells defeated Howe in district action.

Olivia Pedigo finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, Riley Rolen chipped in 11 points and three steals and Hannah Bondarenko added six points for Bells (17-10, 5-2), which starts the second half at Bonham on Tuesday.

Kendall Griffin scored 32 points and Teagan Stubblefield added five points for Howe (8-18, 2-5), which plays at Leonard on Tuesday.

Gunter 43, Whitewright 30

In Whitewright, Gunter went undefeated in the first half of district play with a victory against fourth-place Whitewright.

Gunter (19-7, 7-0) will travel to Blue Ridge on Tuesday.

Whitewright (19-6, 4-3) starts the second half of district action at second-place Pottsboro on Tuesday night.

Pottsboro 60, Blue Ridge 37

In Pottsboro, the second-place Lady Cardinals topped fifth-place Blue Ridge to finish out the first half of district play.

Pottsboro (23-4, 6-1) hosts fourth-place Whitewright on Tuesday night.

District 14-2A

Sam Rayburn 51, Tom Bean 48

In Ivanhoe, the Lady Tomcats suffered a close loss against district co-leader Sam Rayburn.

Tom Bean (9-17, 2-4) will start the second half of district play at Bland on Tuesday nght.