College Basketball Roundup — Lady Vikings win; AC women lose

CISCO — Marta Duda scored 20 points as Grayson College defeated Cisco College, 80-62, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

Sonja Schuch and Diaka Berete added nine points apiece while Imani Eubanks and Deja Jones each chipped in seven points for the Lady Vikings (9-8, 2-1), who host Collin County Community College on Monday afternoon.

SCAC

Southwestern 70, Austin College 63

Natalie McCoy scored 17 points to lead Austin College but Southwestern came away with a 70-63 victory over the ‘Roos in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play at Hughey Gym.

Kacie West added 11 points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists while Gunter native Sarah Putnicki came off the bench to chip in 10 points, four rebounds and three blocks, Collinsville’s Carrie Johnson contributed nine points and Lauren Traylor grabbed nine rebounds for Austin College (2-9, 1-2), which plays at St. Thomas on Tuesday.

Lauren Fulenwider scored 21 points for Southwestern (7-6, 3-2).