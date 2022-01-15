Boys Basketball Roundup — Whitewright nips Gunter; VA handles Celina

Herald Democrat

WHITEWRIGHT — Jeremiah Ballard and Caleb Kennemur each finished with 12 points as Whitewright defeated Gunter, 44-42, in a close District 11-3A contest.

Kayden Carraway and Clayton Warford scored eight points apiece for Whitewright (4-14, 1-4), which plays at third-place Pottsboro on Tuesday.

Gunter (16-7, 1-4) travels to Blue Ridge on Tuesday night.

Bells 50, Howe 38

In Howe, Bo Baker scored 14 points as first-place Bells defeated fifth-place Howe during 11-3A action.

Jaden Nelson and Cooper Smith each finished with eight points for Bells (18-3, 5-0), which travels to Bonham on Tuesday.

Howe (7-7, 2-3) will head to second-place Leonard on Tuesday night.

Blue Ridge 48, Pottsboro 29

In Pottsboro, the Cardinals had a loss to Blue Ridge which tied the two teams at third place in the 11-3A standings.

Pottsboro (14-10, 3-2) will host Whitewright on Tuesday night.

Jonathan Garza scored 19 points for Blue Ridge (14-11, 3-2).

District 10-5A

Princeton 59, Sherman 48

In Sherman, the sixth-place Bearcats suffered a loss against fourth-place Princeton in district action.

Sherman (11-13, 1-4) plays at second-place Prosper Rock Hill on Tuesday night.

Princeton improved to 13-10 overall and 3-2 in district action.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 78, Celina 49

In Van Alstyne, the first-place Panthers defeated fourth-place Celina in district action.

Van Alstyne (19-5, 4-0) will host Gainesville on Tuesday night.

Celina fell to 13-12 overall and 2-2 in district play.

District 10-3A

Ponder 83, Whitesboro 76, OT

In Ponder, Torran Naglestad scored 27 points but Whitesboro lost against Ponder in overtime in a battle for sole possession of first place.

Jake Hermes had 20 points and eight rebounds, Kason Williams finished with 18 points and Mac Harper totaled eight points and 12 rebounds for Whitesboro (16-6, 4-1), which plays at third-place S&S on Tuesday night.

Timber Crider had 29 points for Ponder (20-3, 5-0).

S&S 45, Valley View 36

In Sadler, Dylan Ridenour scored 21 points as third-place S&S defeated Valley View in district action.

Daymon Orr added 11 points and Eli Mahan chipped in five points for S&S (10-10, 3-2), which is tied with Boyd and Paradise in the standings.

The Rams host second-place Whitesboro on Tuesday night.

Valley View dropped to 6-15 overall and 0-5 in district play.

District 14-2A

Sam Rayburn 55, Tom Bean 47

In Ivanhoe, the fifth-place Tomcats suffered a loss against fourth-place Sam Rayburn in district action.

Tom Bean (4-15, 1-3) will travel to Bland on Tuesday night.

Sam Rayburn improved to 7-11 overall and 2-2 in district play.