Soccer Roundup — Jackets, Bearcats open Denison Tourney with victories

Herald Democrat

Ruben Delarosa had a goal and an assist as the Denison Yellow Jackets opened the Denison Varsity Cup with a 2-1 victory against Burkburnett.

Denison (2-2-1) rallied for the victory by scoring both goals in the second half after Burkburnett took the lead in the 22nd minute.

Matt Rangel netted the winner with 62 minutes showing.

The Yellow Jackets will take on Anna at noon on Friday as tournament play continues.

Sherman 2, Melissa 1

Garrett Wilkens assists on both goals as the Bearcats started the Denison Varsity Cup with a victory against Melissa.

Sherman (3-1-2) jumped to an early lead as all of the scoring happened in the first 20 minutes. Wilkens connected with Isai Guerrero in the opening minute and then Victor Escobedo scored off a Wilkens pass six minutes in for the quick 2-0 advantage.

Melissa scored its goal in the 19th minute and the Bearcats held on from there to earn the victory.

Sherman will face Burkburnett on Friday as tourney play continues.

Girls

Princeton Tournament

Little Elm 4, Sherman 1

PRINCETON — Riley Tillotson had the only goal during the Lady Bearcats’ loss against Little Elm to open the Princeton Tournament.

Little Elm had a 4-0 advantage before Tillotson scored off a free kick late in the match to help Sherman (3-1-1) avoid the shutout.

The Lady Bearcats face McKinney on Friday as tourney play continues.