Fly-tying event on tap next month for Red River Fly Fishers

Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

While the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to sweep across the region and the country, for now, it doesn't look like it will derail the Red River Fly Fishers club as the local group puts its finishing touches on next month's annual fly tying expo.

That happens in only a few weeks during a Feb. 4-5, 2022 weekend run that is scheduled for the Red River Rendezvous Fly Tying Extravaganza at Eisenhower State Park’s Recreation Hall not far from the shoreline of Lake Texoma. The event returns after being postponed in 2021 due to the pandemic.

According to the RRFF.org website, the event’s fly tying setup is from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, Feb. 4. Dinner will be provided, but fly tiers will need to bring their own drinks. The next day on Saturday, Feb. 5, the day’s fly tying extravaganza — which has often attracted some of the sport’s biggest names in North Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana — will run from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Breakfast and lunch are provided, but again, drinks are not.

According to RRFF organizers, this event will serve as a great way to kick off the year’s fishing, to tie up a good inventory of flies, to visit with old friends, and to make some new friends. The event features a wide array of fly tying experience, from beginners all the way up to FFI Silver Award winning fly tiers.

All in all, it’s a casual group event with no set agenda, so come prepared to tie as much or as little as you want, to step outside and practice fly casting skills, or to even take your newest fly creation out to the nearby waters of Lake Texoma where a wintertime striped bass or smallmouth bass might be lurking.

For those traveling in for the event, the RRFF says that Eisenhower has a number of great campsites available, including some full hookups for RVs. There are also several hotels in the Denison and Sherman area for those who aren’t wanting to take a chance on roughing it in the middle of winter.

Park admission is $5 for adults, although children 12 and under are admitted for free. If you have an annual Texas Parks and Wildlife Department state park admission’s pass for 2022, that will get you through the door too.

For information, visit the Red River Fly Fisher’s website at www.rrff.org or e-mail the group at rrflyfishers@yahoo.com.