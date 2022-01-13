Dworsky scores 43 in Southeastern's double-OT loss

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Adam Dworsky had a career-high 43 points as one of three Southeastern Oklahoma State players to score at least 20 points but the Storm came up short, 115-113, in double overtime against East Central in Great American Conference acition at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Dworsky was 17-of-31 shooting overall with four threes and added seven assists and four rebounds while Jett Sternberger totaled 24 points, four rebounds and four assists, Ante Brzovic turned in a double-double with 22 points and 15 rebounds and Kellen Manek scored 13 points for the Savage Storm (11-4, 6-2), who host Southwestern Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. on Saturday.