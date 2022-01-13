Austin College women's water polo is 8th in Preseason Top 10

Herald Democrat

The Austin College women's water polo team is No. 8 in the 2022 Division III Preseason Top 10 poll as the 'Roos are coming off of the best season in the young program's history.

Last spring, the 'Roos finished 6-2 overall in an abbreviated season with their only two defeats coming at the hands of Division I opponent Pacific. Austin College went unbeaten against Division III competition, ultimately brining home a conference title when they captured the CWPA Division III crown with a dominant 20-6 victory over Wittenberg.

In addition to being ranked in the preseason Top 10, the 'Roos have also been selected as the favorites to repeat in the CWPA Division III poll.

Head coach Mark Lawrence returns virtually all of last season's roster, led by All-Americans Sophie Oliver, Valery Piachonkina, and Lexi Wong. Last season, Oliver was named the CWPA Division III Player of the Year after tallying 29 goals.