Storm softball selected third in GAC Preseason Poll

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State softball received a pair of first-place votes and will head into the 2022 season picked to finish third according to the Great American Conference preseason poll.

The Savage Storm, which earned 105 points, was behind Southern Arkansas in the top spot at 115 points and seven first-place votes, and Arkansas Tech in second-place with 108 points and three first-place nods.

Southeastern was 13 points in front of fourth-place Harding and Southern Nazarene rounded out the top five.

Oklahoma Baptist was sixth, followed by Ouachita Baptist, Arkansas-Monticello and East Central and Henderson State in the top 10. Southwestern Oklahoma State and Northwestern Oklahoma State rounded out the poll.

Southeastern returns all six All-GAC honorees from last season when the Storm posted a 36-11 record overall and a 24-9 mark in GAC play to tie for second place.

The group is led by the conference's Newcomer of the Year and Freshman of the Year in Cheyenne Mahy and Amberlynn Walsworth, respectively.

Mahy earned All-Region honors while posting a 16-4 record with a 1.91 ERA as well as hitting .307 with 10 home runs and 33 RBI.

Walsworth put together an 18-5 season a year ago and carried a 2.08 ERA with 146 strikeouts.

Kyia Monahwee, Peyton Streetman, Kady Fryrear and Kamarie Wallace each picked up all-conference honors in 2021.

Southeastern will open the 2022 season on Feb. 4-6 at the Arkansas Tech Invitational.