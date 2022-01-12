Sherman senior guard Burton nominated for McDonald's All American Game

Herald Democrat

Sherman point guard Kasai Burton has been chosen as a nominee for the 2022 McDonald's All American Game.

The senior standout is one of 83 players in Texas and nearly 800 from across the country to be nominated for the 45th annual contest, which will be held in Chicago in March.

Players were nominated by either a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee. The 24 players to make the roster will be revealed Jan. 25 on ESPN’s “NBA Today.”

“Kasai is a great student and athlete. This nomination is a well-deserved honor for all the work that he has put in throughout his high school career,” Sherman head coach Jordan Marks said. “We are extremely proud of him and proud to have him a part of the Bearcat program.”