Sherman boys soccer overcomes early deficit to beat Denton

DENTON — The Sherman Bearcats scored four unanswered goals after falling behind early for a 4-1 victory over Denton in non-district action.

Paxson Wecker tied the score off an assist from Garrett Wilkens in the middle of the first half and Victor Paulin converted a penalty kick 13 minutes later to give Sherman (2-1-2) the lead.

Julian Nandin scored in the 53rd minute and Luis Perez had the last goal from Isai Guerrero in the closing minutes for the Bearcats, who will compete in the Denison Varsity Cup starting on Thursday.