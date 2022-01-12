Girls Basketball Roundup — S&S beats Paradise; Gunter routs Leonard

Herald Democrat

PARADISE — Brenna Howard scored 20 points as S&S gained sole possession of third place with its 43-28 victory against Paradise in District 10-3A action.

Olivia Manley added eight points and Marlee Howard chipped in six points for S&S (14-5, 4-2), which hosts Valley View on Friday night.

Dalila Gonzalez scored 11 points for Paradise (12-12, 3-3).

Whitesboro 43, Boyd 20

In Whitesboro, Olivia Hildebrand scored 18 points as Whitesboro remained tied for first place in 10-3A play after a victory over Boyd.

Libby Langford added seven points and A’niyah Shaw chipped in five points for Whitesboro (20-6, 6-0), which travels to Ponder on Friday night with the winner gaining sole possession of the top spot in the standings.

Autumn Hays finished with seven points for Boyd (5-12, 1-5).

District 10-5A

Wylie East 55, Sherman 44

In Wylie, Destiny Briscoe scored 12 points during the fourth-place Lady Bearcats’ loss against second-place Wylie East in district action.

Jaliyah Guess added 11 points and Shamiah Johnson chipped in 10 points for Sherman (7-16, 2-4), which is tied with The Colony and Lovejoy for fourth place.

The Lady Bearcats will host Princeton on Friday night.

Lovejoy 50, Denison 42

In Lucas, Jade Fry scored 16 points during the Lady Yellow Jackets’ district loss against Lovejoy.

Jada Mathews added nine points and Camryn Nixon chipped in six points for Denison (16-8, 1-5), which is tied with Prosper Rock Hill for seventh place.

The Lady Jackets will host The Colony on Friday night.

Sidney Carr scored 16 points to lead Lovejoy (14-10, 2-4), which is tied with Sherman and The Colony for fourth place.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 60, Melissa 42

In Melissa, Bailey Henderson had 22 points as second-place Van Alstyne beat fourth-place Melissa in district action.

Kaelyn Miller added 15 points and Lanie Thorpe chipped in 13 points for Van Alstyne (15-10, 3-2), which is tied with Celina and Aubrey in second place.

The Lady Panthers will host Celina on Friday night.

Kate Difloria scored 14 points to pace Melissa (12-14, 2-3).

District 11-3A

Gunter 67, Leonard 15

In Gunter, Kinley Johnson scored 19 points as first-place Gunter defeated Leonard in district action.

Ryli Bracewell added 14 points, Alyssa Tarpley chipped in 13 points and Blakely Esnard totaled 11 points for Gunter (18-7, 6-0), which plays at Whitewright on Friday to finish out the first half of district play.

Pottsboro 33, Bells 30

In Bells, the Lady Cardinals gained sole possession of second place with a victory against Bells in district action.

Pottsboro (22-4, 5-1) will close out the first half of district play by hosting Blue Ridge on Friday night.

Hannah Bondarenko had 10 points and four steals, Bailee Dorris totaled seven points and 10 rebounds and Olivia Pedigo chipped in six points and 12 rebounds for Bells (16-10, 4-2), which dropped into a third-place tie with Whitewright.

The Lady Panthers travel to Howe on Friday.

Blue Ridge 48, Howe 37

In Blue Ridge, Matalee Stewart scored 12 points during Howe’s district loss against Blue Ridge.

Kendall Griffin added seven points and Landery Sanders chipped in six points for Howe (8-17, 2-4), which hosts third-place Bells on Friday.

Whitewright 48, Bonham 4

In Bonham, Ashton Long scored 17 points as Whitewright defeated Bonham to move into third place in district action.

Whitewright (19-5, 4-2), which is now tied with Bells in the standings, hosts first-place Gunter on Friday night.

Bonham (5-21, 0-6) closes out the first half against Leonard.

District 13-2A

Era 57, Tioga 50

In Era, Erica Quintin scored 15 points during Tioga’s loss against Era in district action.

Kelsee Vandagriff added 14 points and Sandra Zuniga chipped in nine points for Tioga (10-17, 1-4), which hosts Collinsville on Friday night.

TAPPS District 2-2A

Muenster Sacred Heart 47, Texoma Christian 43

In Muenster, T’a nne Boyd scored 19 points during Texoma Christian’s loss against Muenster Sacred Heart to start district play.

Anzley Poe added 12 points and Kylee Ryeczyk chipped in nine points for Texoma Christian (4-11, 0-1), which plays at Fort Worth Covenant Classical on Friday night.