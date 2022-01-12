College Basketball Roundup — Grayson teams sweep Hill in NTJCAC play

Herald Democrat

Promise Taylor scored 27 points as Grayson College defeated Hill College, 88-82, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Viking Gymnasium.

Deja Jones added 18 points, Sonja Schuch chipped in 11 points and Imani Eubanks and Kiyara Howard-Garza each finished with eight points for Grayson (8-8, 1-1), which plays at Cisco College on Saturday afternoon.

Men

NTJCAC

Grayson College 92, Hill College 82

D.J. Thomas led five Vikings in double figures with 27 points as Grayson College beat Hill College, 92-82, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Viking Gymnasium to stretch its winning streak to nine games.

Tyrone Williams added 20 points, Joshua Robinson scored 12 points, Samier Kinsler and Rajeir Jones totaled 11 points apiece and Aseem Luckey chipped in eight points for Grayson (14-3, 2-0), which hosts Collin County Community College on Monday afternoon.