Boys Basketball Roundup — TCS starts district with a win; W'boro rolls

MUENSTER — Thomas Barnett scored 19 points as Texoma Christian started TAPPS District 2-2A play with a 50-36 victory against Muenster Sacred Heart.

Carson Russell had 15 points and Landon Keizer added seven points for Texoma Christian (11-6, 1-0), which plays at Fort Worth Covenant Classical on Friday night.

District 10-5A

Wylie East 40, Sherman 39

In Wylie, Amari Griffin’s running three-pointer from the top of the key at the buzzer sent Sherman to a loss against Wylie East in district action.

Sherman (11-12, 1-3) will host Princeton on Friday night.

The Bearcats and Wylie East (11-11, 1-3) are now tied with McKinney North in fifth place.

Lovejoy 88, Denison 37

In Lucas, Trey Rhodes scored nine points during Denison’s loss against district co-leading Lovejoy.

Dameon Smallwood added eight points and Ross Hall chipped in seven points for Denison (0-17, 0-4), which hosts The Colony on Friday night.

Karson Templin had 19 points for Lovejoy (22-2, 4-0), which is tied with Prosper Rock Hill atop the standings.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 55, Melissa 50

In Melissa, Van Alstyne gained sole possession of first place with a district victory over Melissa.

Van Alstyne (18-5, 3-0) will host fourth-place Celina on Friday night.

Melissa (16-6, 3-1) is now tied with Aubrey for second place.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 67, Boyd 29

In Whitesboro, Kason Williams had 25 points, six steals and five rebounds as the district co-leading Bearcats handled Boyd.

Jake Hermes scored 12 points, Torran Naglestad added 11 points, four assists, three steals and three rebounds and Mac Harper totaled 10 points and 10 rebounds for Whitesboro (16-5, 4-0), which plays at Ponder on Friday with the winner taking sole possession of first place.

Paradise 80, S&S 27

In Paradise, S&S suffered a district loss against Paradise and the two are now tied for fourth place in the standings.

S&S (9-10, 2-2) will host Valley View on Friday night.

District 11-3A

Bells 55, Pottsboro 42

In Bells, Bo Baker scored 25 points as the Panthers gained sole possession of first place with a victory over Pottsboro in district action.

Bells (17-3, 4-0) travels to Howe on Friday night.

Pottsboro (14-9, 3-1), which dropped into a second-place tie with Leonard, will host Blue Ridge on Friday.

Bonham 49, Whitewright 47, OT

In Bonham, Kayden Carraway scored 17 points but Whitewright lost against Bonham in overtime during district play.

Caleb Kennemur added 10 points while Jeremiah Ballard, Clayton Warford and Tyler Ball all chipped in five points apiece for Whitewright (3-14, 0-4), which hosts Gunter on Friday night.

Blue Ridge 43, Howe 40

In Blue Ridge, Howe suffered a district loss against Blue Ridge that dropped the Bulldogs in a fourth-place tie with the Tigers.

Howe (7-6, 2-2) will host first-place Bells on Friday night.

Jonathan Garza scored 13 points for Blue Ridge (13-11, 2-2), which travels to Pottsboro on Friday.

Leonard 45, Gunter 35

In Gunter, Kenny Burkholder had 19 points, four steals, three rebounds and three blocks during Gunter’s district loss against second-place Leonard.

Brady Harris added eight points and seven rebounds and Jake Schafer grabbed nine rebounds for Gunter (16-6, 1-3), which will travel to Whitewright on Friday night.